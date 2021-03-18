Bukky Bakray to Star in BBC and Netflix Drama ‘You Don’t Know Me’

One of many vivid lights of this 12 months’s awards season, BAFTA greatest actress nominee Bukky Bakray of the movie “Rocks” will star in forthcoming BBC One and Netflix drama “You Don’t Know Me.”

Produced by Snowed-In Manufacturing and co-produced with Netflix, the present has now begun filming in Birmingham. The challenge is an adaptation of Imran Mahmood’s bestselling novel, and is written by “The Crown” and “Judy” author Tom Edge.

Directed by Sarmad Masud (“My Pure Land,” “Bulletproof”), the four-part drama activates a younger man named Hero (Samuel Adewunmi) who, with overwhelming proof towards him, stands accused of homicide. At his trial, Hero tells a unprecedented story in regards to the girl he loves (Kyra, performed by Sophie Wilde), and how he risked every part to save her. Hero swears he’s harmless, however can we consider him?

Bakray performs Bless, Hero’s youthful sister, who’s a guiding power for her older brother and believes fiercely in his innocence.

The collection additionally stars Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“Tomb Raider”), Tuwaine Barrett (“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield”), Yetunde Oduwole (“Carnage”) and Nicholas Khan (“Transformers: The Final Knight”)

Sequence producer is Jules Hussey (“Guilt”), whereas producer is Rienkje Attoh (“Noughts + Crosses”). Government producers are Ruth Kenley-Letts, Neil Blair and Jenny Van Der Lande (“Mrs Wilson”) and Kate Crowe (“Taboo”). Lucy Richer (“Small Axe”) is government producing for the BBC.

“You Don’t Know Me” will air on flagship channel BBC One and VOD service iPlayer in the U.Ok. whereas Netflix has world rights exterior the U.Ok., Eire and China.

The manufacturing, with help from the BBC, can also be operating a distant high-end TV coaching program with Movie Birmingham for 10 trainees from underrepresented teams.

Snowed-In Productions beforehand produced Ruth Wilson starrer “Mrs Wilson” for BBC One and ITV mini-series “Too Shut,” starring Emily Watson and Denise Gough.