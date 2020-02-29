Bull Bitcoin CEO Pouliot: SegWit Activation Process Showed Value of Running a Node

During the outlet panel of this 12 months’s Determining Bitcoin conference in Malta, some excellent individuals of the Bitcoin group mirrored on the block measurement limit controversy and the eventual activation of Segregated Witness (SegWit). One of the essential individuals involved inside the dialog was Bull Bitcoin CEO Francis Pouliot, who was working at The Bitcoin Embassy […]



The submit Bull Bitcoin CEO Pouliot: SegWit Activation Process Confirmed Value of Working a Node seemed first on Coinjournal.