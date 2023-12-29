Bullbuster Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Tetsurou Okino, a young engineer, is sent to work for Hato Industries, a company that gets rid of pests, in the Japanese cartoon show Bullbuster. He uses Bullbuster, the robot he built himself, to fight strange monsters that are threatening the island of Ryugan. Based on Kadokawa’s books, comics, and an idea book, anime is a work in many forms.

Given how much excitement there was about the first season, Bullbuster Season 2 might not be long in coming. The anime series just started airing this year, so fans are already eager to find out what will happen next. Bullbuster’s first season ran from October to December 2023 and got good reviews from both reviewers and fans.

People liked how exciting the action scenes were, how funny the characters were, and how different the setting was. The cartoon also had a catchy starting theme song called “Try Lai Lai” by Noristry and a sad ending theme song called “Gambare to Yobu Tabi” by Konomi Suzuki.

You might be interested in when the second season of Bullbuster will come out, what will occur within the story, who will be in it, and where you can watch it.

Bullbuster Season 2 Release Date:

The good news was that Bullbuster’s second season has been announced by both the anime’s website and Twitter account. However, the precise time of the release has not yet been announced.

But based on how long it takes to make similar anime shows and how long it takes for the second season to come out after the first, we can guess that Bullbuster, the second installment, will be out in April 2024, during the spring anime season. The cartoon is expected to run on the same stations as the first season in Japan.

These are AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS-NTV, as well as Kansai TV. Crunchyroll, which has the broadcast rights for the show outside of Japan, will also show the cartoon at the same time. You will be able to watch the cartoon in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, and Russian, among others.

Bullbuster Season 2 Cast:

The table below lists the major characters and stars of Bullbuster Season 2, with accompanying pictures and short summaries of each one.

Character Voice Artist Kataoka, Kintarou Uo, Ken Mutou, Ginnosuke Kusunoki, Taiten Nikaidou, Arumi Seto, Asami Okino, Tetsurou Chiba, Shouya Shirogane, Miyuki Takada, Yuuki Tajima, Kouji Miki, Shinichiro Namari, Shuuichi Uchida, Yuuma

Bullbuster Season 2 Storyline:

Bullbuster is about a figure named Tetsuro Okino, who always appears as a young engineer. Initially, the young engineer struggled with his job, but he eventually joined a big company called Hato Industries.

The main goal of the company is to get rid of the monsters, and they are also making a certain type of computer that can be used for that purpose. Tetsuro wasn’t happy with the work they were doing, so he later chose to make his own program and work on a robot.

It’s called “Bullbuster” by Tetsuro, who worked on it. At first, though, there were questions about how this robot was working. But Tetsuro worked hard again to give it a whole new look and fix all the little problems that were happening.

Later, Tetsuro learned that there were other issues with the weapons and fuel, in addition to the high costs. The narrative takes place upon Ryugan Island, which has been attacked by numerous huge animals.

While the government takes steps to fight the main threat, the people who lived in the city have been forced to leave. There is now a lot riding on Tetsuro and his robot to beat all the other monsters that have been a threat to the city.

Bullbuster Season 1 Ending Explained?

Five scenes from the initial season have not yet been posted, but the show is still ongoing. Bullbuster is currently showing a story that is both interesting and full of new characters.

People recently got to see Intern for the first time and see how he’s been attempting to fit in. The company said that the new intern was in high demand and that they wished for him to work for them. However, Tetsuro had some reservations regarding him from the start.

People said the new intern wasn’t doing her job right and was misusing the robots. He tried to get everyone to believe that he wasn’t controlling the machines and that they were acting up on their own.

Later, there was a change when the remainder of the team began to back him, and they asked Tetsuro about his loyalty. It wasn’t Tetsuro at the scene because he was on Ryugan Island, letting the mouse go. What is being put on his shoulders? He has no idea.

Bullbuster Season 2 Trailer Release:

People who are excited about robots can still watch the video for the previous season, even though there isn’t one for Bullbuster’s second installment yet. Stay tuned for more information about the coming season.

Where To Watch Bullbuster Season 2:

The second season of Bullbuster will soon be available to watch on Crunchyroll. At the moment, the first seven episodes of the show are available. Five more episodes will be released every week.

How Many Episodes Of Bullbuster Season 2 Are There?

The official word is that Bullbuster Season 2 will likely have an aggregate of 12 episodes. The first installment is currently airing. For this reason, the officials have not announced the exact number of shows that will be in the second season. However, we think that there will be between 10 and 12 episodes.

Conclusion:

The second installment of Bullbuster should be just as good as or better than the first season in terms of quality and fame. This is because it is going to adapt the most exciting as well as dramatic parts of the book series.

The staff and cast of the following installment will be the same as those of the first season. This will keep the anime consistent and ongoing. He has worked on various anime shows, like Persona 5 The Animation as well as The Promised Neverland, and is in charge of directing and writing the music for this one.

NUT, a company known for making shows like Saga of Tanya the Evil and Deca-Dence, animated the anime. Masahiro Tokuda wrote the music for the anime. He has done work for other anime shows like Dr. Stone as well as Jujutsu Kaisen.