Bulli Bai APP case accused Vishal discovered Kovid certain, remoted at BMC middle

Bulli Bai APP: Vishal Kumar, the primary accused within the bully bye app case (Vishal Kumar Jha) was once arrested by way of mumbai police, his kovid certain on monday (Covid Sure) It's been showed to be, and then he has been despatched to the isolation middle of BMC, this knowledge has been given by way of his legal professional. Vishal Kumar (Vishal Kumar Jha) He has been accused of the use of abusive language towards Muslim girls. Vishal, an engineering pupil, is an acquaintance of the lady, the principle accused within the case. Each are acquainted on social media platforms. Ahead of the arrest of Vishal Kumar Jha, a tender lady was once arrested from Uttarakhand.

The Mumbai Police has up to now arrested 3 folks on this case, together with 18-year-old Shweta Singh, a 21-year-old Mayank Rawat and Vishal Jha. Vishal Jha and Mayank are on police remand, whilst Shweta's police custody ended on January 5. Allow us to inform you that the Bulli Bai incident got here to the fore nearly six months after the Sully Deal controversy. Bully bye is an utility which was once hosted on GitHub. Muslim girls have been allegedly bargained thru this app.

Bulli Bai case is in a large number of dialogue at the present time, the place Muslim girls have been allegedly being focused and humiliated. It's alleged that footage of Muslim girls have been downloaded and posted for public sale on Bulli Bai app from social media handles after which folks have been inspired to public sale Muslim girls. Previous a identical Sully Deal case had additionally come to the fore.