Bulli Bai: Public sale of Muslim ladies beneath the title ‘Bulli Bai’ on GitHub app, created a ruckus

Bully Bai (Bulli Bai) github app by way of title (GitHub) However some such photos were shared that have as soon as once more created controversy. If truth be told Muslim ladies on GitHub app by way of unknown workforce named Bully Bai (Muslim Ladies) images and public sale them (Public sale) and they're being centered and burdened. Identify Bulibai on Saturday 1st January 2022 (Bully Bye) Pictures were uploaded to the app from Once the ideas of this subject used to be gained, the Delhi Police officers swung into motion, took cognizance of the subject and requested the involved officers to do so.

leaders expressed fear

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed fear in this subject. He has demanded that the culprits on this case must be arrested quickly. He has spoken to Rashmi Kandikar, CP and DCP Crime of Mumbai Police in this subject. On the identical time, he has stated that it's anticipated that individuals in the back of such incorrect and sexist websites can be stuck.

Mumbai Police has reacted in this subject announcing that it has taken cognizance of the subject. Orders were given to the involved officers to do so. On the identical time, Mumbai Cyber ​​Police has began investigation in regards to the objectionable subject matter. A social media consumer has stated that the app Bully Buys works very similar to what Sully Offers used to do. Allow us to inform you that some identical objectionable fabrics have been shared on an app named Sulli Offers closing 12 months.