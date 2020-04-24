Bullied Kid Named Corona Messaged Tom Hanks And His Toy Story Response Is An A+

View this publish on Instagram

Hey of us. Good Information: One week after testing Optimistic, in self-isolation, the signs are a lot the identical. No fever however the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes results in a nap on the sofa. Unhealthy information: My spouse @ritawilson has gained 6 straight arms of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 factors. However I’ve discovered to not unfold my Vegemite so thick. I travelled right here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We’re all on this collectively. Flatten the curve. Hanx