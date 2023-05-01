Bump Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Australian comedy-drama series Bump, created by Claudia Karvan with Kelsey Munro, debuted on Stan on January 1, 2021.

Set in and across a secondary school in Sydney’s Internal West, the story centres on Oly, a driven and high-aware young girl who gives birth to an amazing kid, and the issues that two families must deal with as a result. Roadshow Rough Diamond helped to shape the ten-part series.

An Australian drama and comedy television series called Bump. The crowd has responded quite well to it. On IMDb, Bump has a 7.6 out of 10 rating.

Producers Kelsey Munro with Claudia Karvan worked on the show Bump. Bump received executive sponsorship from Chris Chard. John Edwards, Daniel Edwards, and Claudia Karvan provided the funding.

In the television show Bump, an improbable pregnancy interferes with the well-being of two families. The theme of the Bump series is Oly.

She is a high-achieving adolescent girl who is ambitious and gives birth to a child unexpectedly.

Ten episodes, titled Sorpresa, The Startle Reflex, Relative Strangers, Sin Salida, Oleema, Limerence, Driftwood, The Strange Situation, All Happy Families, and Matrescence, make up the first season of the television series Bump.

Daddy Sleepover, Tickle Time Part 1, Silencio, Superwoman, Just Kids, AITA, Strays, Birds of a Feather, Tickle Time Part 2, and Love vs. Freedom are among the 10 episodes that make up the second season of the television show Bump.

A comedy-drama series from Australia called Bump stars Claudia Karvan, Angus Sampson, and Nathalie Morris.

The trio is renowned for its raunchy performances in season 1 while incorporating life lessons.

For fans of the programme, fantastic news recently broke: a third season is planned. When the series initially debuted on Stan in 2021, it shattered all prior attendance records for the platform.

The only way to learn what the programme provides to shatter records is to just watch it. In the television show Bump, a miracle pregnancy complicates the lives of two families.

Bump Season 3 Release Date

Bump Season 3’s premiere date has not yet been established. Naturally, it will eventually be

The third season of the acclaimed television programme Bump may air somewhere in 2023. It has been established that the third installment of the Bump television series would start filming in 2022.

The second season of the television programme Bump was made accessible on December 26, 2021, whereas the first season of the show was made available on January 1, 2021.

Bump Season 3 Cast

The members of Bump’s ensemble represent a wide range of exceptional artists. The same cast will probably return for Season 3. But according to the director, Bump season 3 will feature a significant change.

From season one to season two, the roles were portrayed by Nathalie Morris as Olympia Davis Chalmers, Carlos Sanson Jr. as Santiago Hernandez, Angus Sampson as Dom Chalmers, Claudia Karven as Angie Davis, and many more outstanding actors. Take a look at the list for more details!

Each episode of the television show Bump Energies lasts around 30 minutes in total. Both The CW and Stan in Australia and the United States have shown the television series Bump.

Claudia Karvan by way of Angie Davis

Nathalie Morris by way of Olympia ‘Oly’ Davis-Chalmers

Carlos Sanson Jnr by way of Santiago ‘Santi’ Hernandez

Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez by way of Matias Hernandez

Roman Delo by way of Zac Russo

Sarah Meacham by way of Madison

Paula García as Rosa Hernandez

Ioane Saula by way of Vince Ingram

Peter Thurnwald by way of Lachie Koh

Angus Sampson by way of Dom Chalmers

Catalina Palma Godoy by way of Angel

Safia Arain by way of Reema

Claudia de Giusti by way of Bernadita

HernándezàMiguel Andrade by way of Alejandro

Bump Season 3 Trailer

Bump Season 3 Plot

An unplanned pregnancy creates issues in the lives of two relatives in the television series Bump. Oly is the focus of the television series Bump. She is a high-achieving adolescent with a wonderful baby who is a go-getter.

Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro developed the Bump series. Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jr., Claudia Karvan, Angus Sampson, and Safia Arain are also included as co-stars.

Geoff Bennett, Leticia Caceres, Matthew Moore, Gracie Otto, Jessica Tuckwell, and Kriv Stenders all contributed to its composition.

It was printed by Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro, Jessica Tuckwell, Timothy Lee, Steven Arriagada, and Mithila Gupta.

The upper class Sorpresa, The Startle Reflex, Comparative Strangers, Sin Salida, Oleema, Limerence, Driftwood, The Bizarre Condition, Also Happy Families, and Matrescence are all included in the first season of the television show Bump.

Ten episodes make up the second season of the television show Bump, including Silencio, Superwoman, Just Kids, AITA, Strays, Birds of a Feather, Tickle Time Part 2, and Love vs. Freedom.

Bump was executive-produced by Chris Chard. It was moulded by John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, and Daniel Edwards.

Each episode for the television show Bump Variety lasts around 30 minutes. Bump airs on The CW and Stan, respectively, in Australia as the United States. Check to see whether the third installment of the television show Bump has been confirmed or cancelled.

We know from watching Bump’s second season that Vince attempts to assist Madison and talks to Reema about finding a solution.

Rosa attempts a new version of herself at the same moment that Dom bounces back from being ghosted.

Santi and Oly must deal with some unpleasant financial truths while the Hernandez family is being authenticated and Angie and Dom are caring for a sick buddy.

After that, Angie considers her parents in a variety of situations while Rosa and Dom unexpectedly work together to provide a fresh viewpoint on their relationship.

Later, as he and Oly work to synchronise their future goals, Santi executes his new plan. See what happens next.