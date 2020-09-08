Bumper recruitment will be done in SBI this year, vacancy will be removed for more than 14 thousand posts, know full update

State Bank of India Vacancy 2020: This year, there will be a bumper recruitment in the State Bank of India (SBI). It was told by the country’s largest commercial bank SBI that it plans to make 14,000 appointments this year. The statement said that the State Bank of India currently has close to 2.5 lakh employees. The bank has always been at the forefront of meeting the needs of its employees and helping them in their lifetime. This news has come at a time when there is talk of the bank to bring On Tap VRS scheme. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for teaching, non-teaching posts in UPSC, can apply till this date

However, the State State Bank of India emphasized that it is expanding operations and it needs people. Along with this, the bank also said that VRS plan is not to cut the cost of the bank. The bank has prepared a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, which can cover about 30,190 employees. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020, BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020: BPSC vacancies for the posts of Civil Judge, know the details of applying

“The bank has always kept a friendly attitude towards the employees and is expanding its business,” the statement said. People will be needed for this. This proves that the bank has plans to recruit more than 14,000 employees this year. ‘ Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: Gujarat Ayurveda University Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for the posts of Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse in this university, will be thousands

According to the draft of the State Bank’s VRS scheme, under the ‘VRS-2020 scheme’ it will be open to all permanent officers and staff employees who have completed 25 years of service or 55 years of age in the bank. Explain that Congress leader P. Chidambaram criticized the bank’s proposed VRS. He said that in the current crisis, if the country’s largest bank cuts jobs, then it can be guessed that what other big employers and MSMEs will be doing.

(input language)