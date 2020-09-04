Bumper vacancy in Bihar, 12,621 posts in Health Department to be restored before assembly elections

Bihar News: A bumper restoration is going to be held in the Health Department before the Assembly elections in Bihar. Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that under the National Health Mission, advertisement will be out for 12,621 posts in September with general practitioner-221, specialist doctor-400, GNM-4000 and 8000 ANM. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag issues resolution letter, Manjhi has given this big warning

Health Minister informed that in just three years, 21 thousand 530 appointments have been made in various categories in Bihar and now four thousand doctors are to be appointed in this month. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 20020: Big statement of Pappu Yadav – Congress will lead to support

Giving information about the appointment, the Health Minister said that in the last three years, General Physician-535, Specialist Physician-1465, Dentist-543, PG Diploma Session-2019-20-48, Junior Resident-1094, Senior Resident-1393 , Senior Resident PG Bond (Session-2016-19 & 2017-20) -603, Assistant Professor-117, Associate Professor & Professor-245 ie 7104 Physicians are appointed for various Medical Colleges cum Hospitals of the state and different hospitals in districts. has gone. Also Read – Nitish’s increasing distance from Chirag, Manjhi’s Nitish love – what is this relationship called in NDA

Apart from this, a total of 21,530 appointments have been made, including ENM-6316, GNM-6501, X-ray Technician-171, ECG Technician-09, OT Assistant-181 and 1248 other appointments. After this, 12621 posts will be reinstated in the department again.