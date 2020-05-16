Bundesliga best players to watch, title race contenders and style of football

Crack out your shirts, your banners, your pyro… the Bundesliga is prepared to seize the eye of the UK because it turns into the primary main European football league to swing again into motion this weekend.

Each crew might be in motion stay on BT Sport throughout the course of the following few days, so we caught up with BT Sport pundit Raphael Honigstein, one of essentially the most well-respected specialists on German football, to carry the lowdown on groups, players and a style of football to look out for.

We’ve all seen Robert Lewandowski in motion for Bayern Munich, we’re accustomed to the yellow wall of Dortmund and the brilliant sparks they possess, however what in regards to the different sides in competition for the title and key players who might make all of the distinction within the coming weeks?

Over to Rapha to carry you up to velocity with every thing you want to know.

Title Race Contenders

“Underneath regular circumstances I’d say [Bayern Munich‘s] type has seemed very ominous. They’ve been so robust beneath Flick, particularly in 2020. You noticed what they did towards Chelsea within the Champions League. They actually appear like a crew who’s going to be virtually unbeatable.

“However we don’t understand how they’ll deal with this case – how will they arrive out of the traps? Will they be at their typical stage? Will they get accidents as a result of players will not be fairly prepared? Will the passing recreation be harder to play whenever you’re not at 100% towards a aspect sitting again ready for a mistake or two? These are all of the vagaries.

“I believe Dortmund have an actual alternative, although I fear barely as a result of they’ve such a bodily recreation towards Schalke that their title race might turn into harder already this weekend. They’ve struggled towards Schalke at dwelling not too long ago with the followers, with out the followers I believe it’s virtually anybody’s recreation.

Bayern are clearly nonetheless favourites. Dortmund have sufficient, particularly going ahead with the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho however whether or not they can have the consistency and stability Bayern have, I’m slightly uncertain. I believe there’s an opportunity we’d see a extra sustained problem from RB Leipzig.”

Players To Watch

“Those that noticed Leipzig get previous Tottenham fairly comfortably will attest to the actual fact they’ve some actual high quality all through the aspect. I really like Dayot Upamecano on the again. He’s going to be an absolute famous person centre-back in world football.

“Timo Werner we all know all about – he’s most likely going to be at Anfield subsequent season the way in which issues are going – there may be actual high quality in midfield with Konrad Laimer a younger Austrian child and his compatriot Marco Sabitzer, the 2 of them make a extremely robust mixture. I like Christopher Nkunku as nicely.

“For Monchengladbach, Marcus Thuram, son of Lillian Thuram (World Cup winner with France in 1998) and Denis Zakaria, he’s injured in the intervening time however a famous person within the making at central midfield. They’ve a participant up entrance Allassane Plea, in addition they have a extremely good German participant that’s rising, Florian Neuhaus, who has scored rather a lot of targets from midfield.

“And for Leverkusen, Kai Havertz is essentially the most thrilling younger German participant of his technology. He’ll dominate the German nationwide crew for the following decade in midfield, he’s an absolute magnificence of a participant. Elegant, easy, at all times has time on the ball, issues occur, scores targets, does every thing. He’s going to be one of essentially the most enjoyable players to watch, if not essentially the most enjoyable participant to watch.”

The Bundesliga Style

“Groups are comparable in a way that all of them like to play a passing recreation. That’s the orthodoxy of the Bundesliga.

“Most groups play a urgent recreation which in itself makes issues thrilling. If it really works, it creates alternatives immediately. If it doesn’t, it leaves large gaps. That’s why we’ve got so many targets within the Bundesliga, nicely over three on common per recreation this season.”

