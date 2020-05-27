Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend – full list of video games, UK instances, channels and live stream

The Bundesliga is again in motion with each recreation to be proven live within the UK on BT Sport with a stack of large matches developing.

Robert Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich are within the driving seat following a slim win over Dortmund however one slip-up may permit the chasing pack again into the combination.

Dortmund – led by new world famous person Erling Haaland and English sensation Jadon Sancho – can be decided to claw again the deficit, whereas RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are all very a lot alive and kicking within the race for second.

Take a look at the newest upcoming fixtures, instances and TV particulars under.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend

All UK instances

Wednesday 27th Could

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Dusseldorf v Schalke (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Union Berlin v Mainz (7:30pm) – BT Sport 2

Augsburg v Paderborn (7:30pm) – BT Sport ESPN

Hoffenheim v Koln (7:30pm) – BT Sport 3

Bundesliga fixtures developing

Friday 29th Could

Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Saturday 30th Could

Schalke v Werder Bremen (2:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Wolfsburg v Frankfurt (2:30pm) – BT Sport 2

Mainz v Hoffenheim (2:30pm) – BT Sport 3

Hertha Berlin v Augsburg (2:30pm) – BT Sport Further 1

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Sunday 31st Could

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin (2:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Paderborn v Dortmund (5:00pm) – BT Sport 1

Monday 1st June

Koln v RB Leipzig (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1

