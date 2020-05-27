Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend – full list of video games, UK instances, channels and live stream

The Bundesliga is again in motion with each recreation to be proven live within the UK on BT Sport with a stack of large matches developing.
Robert Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich are within the driving seat following a slim win over Dortmund however one slip-up may permit the chasing pack again into the combination.
Dortmund – led by new world famous person Erling Haaland and English sensation Jadon Sancho – can be decided to claw again the deficit, whereas RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are all very a lot alive and kicking within the race for second.
Take a look at the newest upcoming fixtures, instances and TV particulars under.
Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend
All UK instances
Wednesday 27th Could
RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Dusseldorf v Schalke (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Union Berlin v Mainz (7:30pm) – BT Sport 2
Augsburg v Paderborn (7:30pm) – BT Sport ESPN
Hoffenheim v Koln (7:30pm) – BT Sport 3
Bundesliga fixtures developing
Friday 29th Could
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Saturday 30th Could
Schalke v Werder Bremen (2:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Wolfsburg v Frankfurt (2:30pm) – BT Sport 2
Mainz v Hoffenheim (2:30pm) – BT Sport 3
Hertha Berlin v Augsburg (2:30pm) – BT Sport Further 1
Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Sunday 31st Could
Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin (2:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Paderborn v Dortmund (5:00pm) – BT Sport 1
Monday 1st June
Koln v RB Leipzig (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Watch Bundesliga live stream and on TV
All video games can be found through BT Sport’s TV channels listed above, and might be live streamed through the BT Sport web site or official app on iOS and Android.
Take a look at our tips on how to watch the Bundesliga within the UK information for all the main points on how to join BT Sport and watch video games with out a contract.
