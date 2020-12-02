Bungalow Demolition Case: Kangana Ranaut filed Caveat against BMC in Supreme Court

Kangana Ranaut files caveat in SC against BMC`s challenger to Bombay High Court order: Bollywood actress Kangana Kangana Ranaut has filed a caveat against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Supreme Court, challenging the BMC’s order of the Bombay High Court in which actress Kangana Ranaut Was relieved. Also Read – As soon as joining Shiv Sena, Urmila Mantondkar surrounded Kangana Ranaut, said- ‘Needless importance …’

Let me tell you that on 27 November last month, the Bombay High Court while giving verdict on Kangana's petition filed against BMC, said that the action of demolishing a part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was a malicious act and such an actress Was done to harm.

Kangana Ranaut files caveat in Supreme Court, requesting that no order be passed without hearing her in case Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation challenges relief given to her by Bombay High Court order in property demolition matter

– ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The High Court had also ordered the appointment of an agency to assess the demolition on Kangana’s bungalow so that Ranaut’s claim for compensation can be decided. A bench of Justice SJ Kathwala and Justice RI Chagla had said that the action taken by the civic body was unauthorized and there is no doubt.

The bench of the Bombay High Court gave this order while hearing a petition challenging the action taken by the BMC on September 9 in its Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra.