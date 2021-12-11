Bungie celebrates its 30th anniversary in Destiny 2, and we can’t miss it, come say hello live!

We are waiting for you with Xûr and his horse today, at 19:00 CET via Youtube.

Bungie is celebrating: the washingtonian study turns 30, and on the occasion of its anniversary has released a themed DLC for Destiny 2 that is packed with new activities … and references to the studio’s past games. Of course, in 3DJuegos we could not miss this appointment, but in addition to being at the helm, we are also going to share the experience with our community.

Take note: today, December 10, we will be broadcasting D2 live from our YouTube channel at 19:00 CET —that is, peninsular Spain time; If you have another time zone, you can convert to your local time from Time and Date. We invite you to come and greet our colleague Mario Gómez, who will join other content creators from the community like Soki, Daykiri, Ryusurii, Synapse and SirZayd to deal with new content.

Notably, we will pay a visit to the Challenges of Eternity– A PvE offensive activity where Xûr, the mysterious merchant whose will is not his own, lends his voice to a sort of cosmic horse to present what clearly appears to be an interdimensional television show. Yes, you read it right. It’s absurd, it’s fun, and in a way, it will make sense in the game universe as well. Oh, and it’s free for all players.

Several community content creators will attend Although that’s not all, of course. We will have the opportunity to test the weapons rescued from the classic games from Bungie, including the return of the beloved rocket launcher Gjallarhorn, and we may also venture into the new dungeon: the Claws of Greed. As a reminder, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack DLC is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia.

