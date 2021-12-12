Bungie CEO Apologizes and Promises Action on Recent Accusations of Toxic Work Culture

Pete Parsons has assured that they have been working for years to make significant changes in the company.

Bungie is celebrating its 30th anniversary, the company behind the Destiny saga and parents of Halo, have a loyal community of players and enjoy great prestige in the industry, however, a recent IGN article has brought it to the table toxic attitudes within the company’s work environment, through the testimony of 26 former and current employees.

This would be a response to Bungie’s angry statements after the crisis experienced at Activision Blizzard. In a July statement, Bungie spoke of “zero tolerance” for workplace bullying., in a resounding message against toxic culture in the video game industry. “We do not pretend to say that Bungie is perfect, but we will not tolerate harassment and we will face it,” they assured from the company.

The testimony of the workers speaks of toxic culture and inequalityThe testimony of the workers has pointed to these same statements with disagreement, speaking of a culture of inequality in the company, long working hours, the well-known crunch, as well as sexism and abuseAll of this is protected by a structural inequality that has been the backbone of the company throughout the last decade. The allegations are many and very serious, and the current CEO of Bungie, Pete Parsons, has not been slow to come to the fore to speak about it.

“I want to apologize with anyone who has experienced anything less than a safe, fair and professional work environment at Bungie. I am not here to refute or challenge the experiences we are seeing shared today by people who have honored our studio with their time and talents. Our actions or, in some cases, inactions, caused these people pain. I personally apologize and on behalf of everyone at Bungie, who I know you feel a deep empathy and sadness as you read these stories, “shared Parsons.

Pete Parsons has assured that he does not seek to question the testimoniesParsons’ statement has not been limited to apologies, it has also ensured that in recent years, have not stopped working to make significant changes to Bungie, starting by eliminate those who acted improperly within the study regardless of their position, length of service or relationships, which according to Parsons has been carried out when “brave people” have exposed bad behavior that was carried out openly.

Parsons has also explained that they are currently assimilating the full story for the first time and that, although they believe that the people who provided those testimonials have already been fired or do not work at Bungie, they will work so that if new information comes to light, they can act and investigate in full.

Parsons says changes in the company reflect great progressHe has also addressed the crunch accusations, explaining that have focused on “better planning and more reasonable release dates, “including delays for Shadowkeep, Beyond Light and The Witch Queen, for”prioritize team health“The goal of greater inclusion, diversity and equity has also been one of the efforts the company has invested in, according to Parsons.

In his letter, he has also shared some of the company’s latest numbers, which would reflect progress in increasing the percentage of women in the study. The CEO has confessed to feeling encouraged by the progress achieved, although he acknowledges that it is not enough and that it has taken too long, something that, in addition, “does not erase the bad experiences that people have had in the study.”

More about: Bungie.