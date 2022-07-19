Bungie insists: neither Destiny 2 nor its next games will be exclusive to PlayStation

These days the purchase of the studio by PlayStation announced a while ago has been completed.

Although the purchase was announced at the beginning of the year, it was not until this last week that it became official that Bungie becomes part of PlayStation after an operation of 3,600 million dollars. On the occasion of the confirmation of the acquisition, the study itself has not wanted to leave any doubt about its future.

Games will be where our community isBungieAlthough it was something that the team already clarified at the time, through their social networks officials have confirmed that Destiny 2 will continue to be cross-platform and in no case will it be available only through PlayStation consoles. “Destiny 2 will continue on multiple platforms. Our games will continue to be where is our communitywherever they choose to play.”

With this last statement they also drop that the future projects they have in hand They shouldn’t be exclusive either. of platform, although PlayStation users are likely to benefit in some other way. This includes both the Destiny saga and other future projects.

For example, thanks to job offers from the studio, we know that they are working on a new game more focused on competition, having mentioned the Destiny universe among the details of the vacancy. They will surely help develop a free to play title for PlayStation, since Sony plans to release up to ten games of this style before 2026.

3D Games Discord

More about: Destiny 2, Bungie, PlayStation and Exclusives.