Bungie sets a date for a new Destiny Showcase, time to learn more about its next expansion

In a few weeks it will be five years since the launch of Destiny 2, and since then it can be said that Bungie has been able to build an important community of players behind it, enough to justify a multimillion-dollar purchase on PlayStation that respects the creative freedom of those responsible. But that does not distract in the least those responsible who have just set a date for their new event.

“Be a witness of what is to come. August 23, 2022With these brief words and a video of less than a minute, the American company has announced a Destiny Showcase for one day before GamesCom, although it is unknown if such date has been chosen taking into account the German fair. The shared footage says little, but it does seem to advance Eclipse, its next expansion.

As Mario Gómez well remembers in 3DJuegos PC, the use of the word “witness” is not accidental, but a clear reference to the shooter’s next villain. But in order to delve much deeper into it, as well as into all kinds of elements that Bungie prepares for its successful multiplayer action proposal, it will be necessary to save space.

About Eclipse, Lightfall in its original version, not much has been said since its confirmation in 2020, so the user’s fan community only has theories and ideas of what it can bring to this constantly evolving universe for nine years. Meanwhile, we invite you to read in the pages of 3DJuegos the analysis of The Witch Queen: “simply, the best version of the action MMO”.

