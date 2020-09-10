Burglary in the account of Shriram Mandir Trust, clone check and extracted millions of rupees

Lucknow: Ever since the verdict has been given for the construction of the Ram temple, devotees have been giving donations for the construction of the temple. In this case, a case of rigging from the Ram Mandir Trust has come up. With the help of clone check, millions of rupees have been withdrawn from the account of Ram Mandir Trust here. There has been a stir in the Ram temple trust over the cloning of checks and the disappearance of lakhs of rupees. A complaint has been made in Kotwali Ayodhya. The police have registered a case against unknown people and are investigating. Also Read – Ram Mandir: 1200 pillars will be installed in the foundation of Ram temple, 100 meters will be excavated …

Let us know that this fraud has been seen in Lucknow. Here, for the third time, a check of Rs 9 lakh 86 thousand was imposed by the fraudsters from the Bank of Baroda. Let me tell you that after cloning the checks of 2 banks, the miscreants have imposed a Champat Ram temple trust of 6 lakh rupees. A case has been filed in this regard by the officials of Shri Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Explain that this was revealed when Trust General Secretary Champat Rai was ponned for verification by the bank manager. After this, the information of any such payment was denied by the Trust. After this, when the bank account was checked by Champat Rai, then the matter of disappearance of 6 lakh rupees came out from it. After this, a case was registered in the police station and the police is currently investigating the case.