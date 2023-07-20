Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

American action thriller drama Buried In Barstow was produced for the Lifetime channel and directed by Howard Deutch and Hiro Koda.

It centres on a single mother named Hazel King who struggles to safeguard her daughter against the life she led while defending the defenceless.

Monica Castellanos, Laura Notarianni, Michael Rosenberg, Eric Scott Woods, Angie Harmon, David Rambo, and Stan Spry are the series’ executive producers.

In her desperation to protect her kid, a woman with a troubled history often breaches various boundaries.

One such very protective mother hen is Hazel King, who is determined to live a normal life for the sake of her kid.

Action thriller Buried In Barstow centres on Hazel, her troubled history, and her tenacious fight to keep her sole daughter, Joy King, safe.

Buried in Barstow was a huge success for Lifetime right away! With their performances, Angie Harmon with Kristoffer Polaha dazzled the crowd. This exciting voyage has many bends and twists.

But the movie concluded on a huge cliffhanger. Fans are already speculating as to whether Buried in Barstow will be continued. Given the unresolved Mystery 101 cliffhanger, Polaha fans are especially concerned.

When a lady with a terrible background tries to shield her daughter from harm, she regularly crosses multiple lines.

Hazel King is an example of an excessively protective mother hen; for the sake of her child, she is trying to have a more conventional life.

Buried In Barstow, a Lifetime production, has definite Jack Reacher qualities. For instance, both programmes include protagonists who are excellent at murdering people, mysterious visitors who appear in small-town eateries, and characters who have hits placed on them.

In “Buried in Barstow,” directed by Howard Deutch, all the clichés of the genre are buried, revealing a skilled action thriller full with scary dangers around every turn.

Hazel would go to any lengths, even burying her partner six feet down, to keep her daughter Joy out of trouble.

She chose a stable existence at a roadside cafe over her troubled background in Las Vegas because of joy.

When a homeless man with a respectable appearance shows up at the café one day, Hazel offers him a job.

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date

June 4th, 2022 saw the series’ original debut. The first movie concluded without the words “To Be Continued” on the screen, and in the sequel, we see that the person who kidnaps Javier’s coworker Hazel also shoots Hazel.

Elliot attempts to help her but she is left to perish at her restaurant. The second phase, according to Lifetime, will consist of a number of films. Although the number of anticipated sequels is yet uncertain, one has already been announced.

According to executive producer Harmon, they want to create six to eight films, depending on how the public reacts.

However, there hasn’t been any information released on the movie’s second instalment’s development. Buried In Barstow Part 2’s release date has not yet been determined.

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Cast

The cast of Buried In Barstow includes Angie Harmon, Kristoffer Polaha, Timothy Granaderos, Bruce McGill, Anthony Reynolds, Exie Booker, Brendan Patrick Connor, Casey Mills, Bronsonn Taylor, Mylea Hardy, Lauren Richards, George Paez, Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez, Ben Cain, Nelson Bonilla, Matthew Cornwell, Scott Hunter, Olivia Hawthorne, Jessica A. Caesar, and Amy Patterson.

Patrick Young Jr., Chris TC Edge, Brent Moorer Gaskins, Gary Maniloff, Kamryn Phillips Sands, and a host of additional actors make up the rest of the series’ cast.

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Trailer

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Plot

What will transpire in Buried is Barstow 2 is presently unknown, according to the creators. Even though a remark regarding the film to have been continued was stated towards the conclusion of the first movie, it must be emphasised that the creators have not officially announced a sequel.

The sequel will pick up where the previous movie left off, so for the time being, let’s review what transpired in the first movie.

It was centred on Hazel King, a California diner owner who briefly worked as an assassin in Las Vegas before returning to her hometown of Barstow.

But after 20 years, she was discovered by her employer, and because her old employer was none but her father, he sent a guy by the name of Elliot to look after Hazel and make certain she did what she was supposed to.

Despite the fact that Hazel is unaware that Elliot works for her father, the two of them get close. Joy, her daughter, finally vanished in an effort to get away from her mother.

A sequel might answer a lot of the unanswered issues from where the original movie left off. The follow-up will now provide all the answers, including what happened after Javier was abducted and if Hazel survived being shot.

Fans of the movie are anxiously anticipating the sequel, which promises to be plenty of thrills in excitement given the general premise of the original movie.

Given that the movie is about the criminal underworld, the creators can opt to include some fresh, intriguing characters for more suspenseful scenes.

It appears like the first film merely touches the surface. In the end, Hazel shoots Von to death, severing the ties to her past.

She also murders Phil, yet through a cruel twist of fate, she is severely wounded in the film’s closing seconds.

In the meanwhile, Elliot discovers Hazel covered in blood in the middle a a street as the criminals flee, kidnapping Javier. As the movie goes to the credits, we hear the “to be continued” phrase.

There is a lot of potential for investigation in the sequel. The conclusion of the first film left a number of loose ends.

First of all, we have no idea whether Hazel is still alive or not. She may have either a good or bad outcome, but she probably won’t. The discussion with Elliott is still required if she’s still alive.

Additionally, we want to understand whether Joy returns to the medical school. There will be consequences for Von’s passing. Javier’s life appears to be in danger at the same moment, and we will see how it turns out.

It seems like Willy, Rudy, or Carl will continue to have breakfast at the café as long as Hazel makes the decision for them.

In this follow-up, Hazel will engage in a life-or-death struggle and get revenge on her foe. She would track out the assailant and get vengeance on them for both Javier and herself.

It was uncertain whether Javier would live or die when the people who almost murdered Hazel abducted him.