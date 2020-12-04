Burning of starch has stopped, but the pollution situation in Delhi is still serious: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that burning of stubble has stopped but the pollution situation in Delhi is still serious. He also appealed to the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi to take immediate action on the complaints sent by the CPCB. Also Read – Parkash Singh Badal Returns Padma Award: Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan Award

The minister said that there have been many complaints related to burning of biomass and garbage, improper waste disposal, violation of construction rules rules, raw roads and dust, which increases pollution. In a message, Javadekar said that the top pollution monitoring body ‘Central Pollution Control Board’ (CPCB) has also issued a notice to the Delhi government to take prompt and strict action on complaints about the activities causing pollution in Delhi-NCR. Have done Also Read – Farmer Protest latest news: Fourth phase meeting begins between farmer leaders and government

Javadekar said, “The pollution situation in Delhi is serious. Stubble burning has stopped, but Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) is still in the ‘very poor’ category. ” Also Read – Punjab’s CM Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today before the talks between the farmers and the Center

“50 CPCB teams inspect Delhi and NCR every day and send complaints and submit observations to the concerned agencies,” he said. Some work has been done and some work is still to be done. Therefore, the CPCB has issued a notice to the Delhi government asking them to take prompt action on the complaints sent.

Javadekar said, “Delhi government and all concerned agencies should take prompt action now because burning of starch has now stopped.” CPCB issued a notice to the Delhi government by burning tires ‘pyrolysis’, tires and other waste They have been asked to take strict action regarding the pollution occurring.

(input language)