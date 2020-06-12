Burnley’s season so far – everything to know ahead of the restart

Burnley have pulled their common trick as soon as once more as they turned their season round from one that would have ended disastrously, right into a probably golden one for Sean Dyche and his males.

The Clarets kick-started the 2019/20 Premier League season in torrid type, however sit only one level behind Arsenal and solely a number of behind the much-praised duo of Sheffield United and Wolves.

A European place could also be a troublesome ask, however they’re not out of the operating by any means with 9 Premier League fixtures to show their mettle and search for, not down, in the desk.

Take a look at your full information to Burnley’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Burnley in 2019/20

Place: 10th

Supervisor: Sean Dyche

Prime scorer: Chris Wooden (11 objectives)

Most assists: Dwight McNeil (5 assists)

What a staff, man. Burnley have been written off in all 4 seasons since their return to the prime flight, and every time they’ve managed to churn out 40 factors or extra to survive with relative ease.

Two of these 4 seasons ended bang on the magic quantity whereas a shocking seventh-place end is sandwiched between after they racked up 54 factors.

Now, with 9 video games to spare, they’re sitting comfortably on 39 factors and the ‘reset button’ supplied by lockdown could have really reinvigorated and re-motivated Burnley.

That is the time when mid-table groups have tended to drift off in the previous, however the unceremonious pause on UK soccer could have inadvertently given Burnley gamers an opportunity to relaxation and refocus on merely successful as many soccer matches as they will, figuring out a win or two might knock them into European rivalry.

The numbers recreation suggests a number of different sides are favourites to declare a Europa League place ahead of Burnley, but when there’s one lesson we should always lastly study, it’s to by no means write Burnley off.

