Bus and pickup van collided in Pilibhit, UP – 7 killed, more than 30 injured

UP News In Hindi: A major road accident has taken place in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. 7 people died and more than 30 people were injured in a collision with a bus and pickup in Puranpur area of ​​the district. The bus was coming to Pilibhit from Lucknow and the pickup van was coming from Puranpur. The news agency ANI has given this information, quoting the SP of Pilibhit.

7 dead and 32 injured after a bus and a Bolero collided with each other in Puranpur area: Jai Prakash, SP Pilibhit pic.twitter.com/l918gQiwIR

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

Pilibhit’s SP Jayaprakash told the news agency ANI, “The accident took place near the Puranpur border. After the collision the bus overturned and 7 people lost their lives in the accident. He said that some people who were riding in the pickup also suffered serious injuries.

He said that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. At the same time, the seriously injured have been referred to the district hospital. SP Jayaprakash told that the dead have not yet been identified. Efforts are being made to identify it. According to the passengers sitting together, the deceased are being told from Lucknow.