Bus filled with kidnapped passengers in Uttar Pradesh, found 12 hours later

Agra / Lucknow: A private bus carrying 34 passengers was hijacked in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. Police said that the incident took place in Malpura police station area on Tuesday night. The bus was going from Gurgaon in Haryana to Panna in Madhya Pradesh. According to officials, more than 12 hours after the bus was abducted, it was recovered from a dhaba in Etawah district on Wednesday afternoon. Also Read – Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: SC dismisses petition against chairman of inquiry commission

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said on Wednesday morning that the driver, staff and passengers of the bus are safe. Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar of Agra had earlier told that three people who got off the bus informed the police that the representatives of the finance company had boarded the bus. Also Read – A bus hijack filled with 34 passengers in UP, Panna was going from Gurugram

Later in the evening, he said that the people of the finance company had not abducted the bus in connection with the finance but the bus was hijacked in connection with a money transaction dispute between the bus owner and a suspect. He called it the peculiar act of the people. According to the police, the registration number of the sleeper bus is UP-75 (Etawah) but its owner is a private operator of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read – Social Activist and Freelance Journalist Prashant Kanaujia Again Arrested, Rama Temple

The SSP said that when the bus was near Raibha toll plaza on the South Bypass at 10:30 pm on Tuesday night, eight to nine people in two SUVs tried to stop it by putting their vehicles in front of it. He told, “These people claimed that they are people of the finance company. He asked the bus driver to come down but the bus driver ignored him and kept driving. “

He told that the people on the SUV chased the bus and put the vehicle in front of the bus in Malpura area. They boarded the bus and forced the driver and conductor down. He told the passengers not to shout. Also assured that passengers will not be harmed. Later four people boarded the bus and ran towards the Delhi-Kanpur highway.

He said that the driver and conductor of the bus were boarded in an SUV and taken off in the Kuberpur area on the highway around four in the morning, after which they approached the local police for help. Kumar said that after this the police reached the spot and a search began to locate the bus. The SSP said that in the afternoon, the bus was found at a dhata in Etawah.

People forcibly boarding the bus asked the passengers to land in Agra and board different vehicles so that they could reach their destinations in Madhya Pradesh. He said, “During this time no one was harmed. The police of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh are in touch with the passengers after the incident. “Kumar said that there were six to seven people involved in the case, one of whom has been identified.

He said, “The incident took place between a suspect and a bus owner due to a tussle over money.” The investigation is on and the accused will be nabbed soon. “Opposition parties have targeted the government led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state. Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu tweeted, “The so-called finance company hijacking the bus in a film manner indicates that the law in Uttar Pradesh is over. This incident has opened the hollow law and order of the state. Sarkar ji… is this a yogi model of law and order?

Samajwadi Party tweeted, ‘Hijacking of a bus full of 34 passengers in Agra is a very sad and shocking incident. The law and order situation in UP is so severe that the biggest crime is being carried out anywhere. Prayers for the safety of all travelers! Government should come in action, be sure everyone returns safely. ‘