Bus going from Gurugram to Panna goes missing, crooks carrying 34 riders, police engaged in investigation

Agra: The bus going from New Southern Bypass in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was captured and abducted by the miscreants. The crooks also took 34 passengers sitting in it. SSP of Agra Bablu Kumar said, this morning at the police station Malpura, three persons who are from Gwalior were informed that the bus number (UP75M3516) by them going from Gurugram towards Panna was in the middle. The people of the finance company have been overtaken and taken over. Also Read – UP: Body of Dalit woman removed from funeral pyre, funeral not allowed in cremation ground, Mayawati also burnt

Agra Malpura Police Station Anurag Sharma said that some miscreants have abducted a bus from Gwalior Highway in Malpura police station area. Private bus, some finance related things are coming out. The bus has about 34 rides. Teams have been set up to find the bus. So far, the police has not received any information about the bus and the passengers. It will be revealed soon. Also Read – UP: The ruling leader was running a sex racket in closed hotels in Agra, bringing girls from Delhi-Kolkata

It is being talked about that the private sleeper bus took a 34 ride from Gurugram to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. There they found eight-nine youths riding in two vehicles. He stopped the bus on the plaza by calling himself a finance worker. They were asking the driver to get down from the bus. However, after a debate, the driver went ahead with the bus. The youth riding the Xylo vehicle kept chasing the bus. On the new southern bypass in Malpura area, they stopped the bus by overtaking the Xylo car. The driver and the operator forcibly took down the bus and sat in their car. Also Read – UP: STF rescues kidnapped child in Gonda for 4 crores, woman also among arrested miscreants

The crook left the driver and operator on the highway. At four in the morning, the driver and the operator reached the Malpura police station and informed the police about the incident. Then the police got activated. Police is trying to get information about the bus by contacting further toll plazas. The driver and operator are being questioned.