Bus Service Noida To Patna: Good news for those going from Noida to Patna, bus service started, know the fare?

Noida: There is good news for those going from Delhi to Patna. If you want to go from Delhi to Bai Road Patna then this news is for you only. Direct AC Janrath bus service has been started from Noida to Uttar Pradesh to Patna in Bihar. For this, you have to go to Kaushambi bus depot of Ghaziabad. From here you will get a bus full of Janrath. This bus will leave Kaushambi and go to Patna via Noida depot.

BP Agarwal, the regional manager of this Babat Sahibabad depot, says that the fare from Kaushambi to Patna has been kept at Rs 2030. Please tell that this bus will leave from Kaushambi to Patna around 5 pm. Please tell that around 5.40, this bus will also reach Noida depot. The next day the bus will reach Patna at 4 pm.

Please tell that before this no bus service was available from Noida to Patna. People had to change bus at many places. Only after changing the bus could Patna be reached. But now the passengers are going to get a lot of relief as soon as this bus service starts from Noida. Please tell that in return, this bus will open from Patna at 8 am and reach Kaushambi at 7 am the next day. Please tell that this bus has a seat for 42 passengers.

This bus will reach Patna via Alambagh depot, Ayodhya depot and Gorakhpur depot. Explain that if you want any kind of information related to the bus, then you can get information by calling the phone number 9711120699 of the Kaushambi bus base.