Busan’s Asian Contents Awards Deliver Prizes At Virtual Ceremony

Korean sequence “Kingdom,” and “The World of the Married” and China’s “The Dangerous Youngsters” had been essentially the most rewarded exhibits on Sunday at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards.

The occasion in its second yr was live-streamed from the Busan Worldwide Movie Competition, the place hosts and performers had been the one ones bodily current. Presenters and prize-winners joined remotely through video convention.

Singapore’s “Final Madame” was named as greatest Asian drama, collectively with Taiwan’s “When The Camelia Blooms.”

A Netflix unique sequence, made with AStory, “Kingdom” earned three awards. Actor Ju Ji-hoon received the Korean actor award, whereas Kim Eunhee received the most effective author award, one of many prize classes that was not divided by nationality. The present additionally received the technical achievement award for its particular results offered by Madman Put up.

Romantic espionage drama, “The World of the Married,” produced and broadcast by Korea’s JTBC, and likewise proven exterior Korea by Netflix, earned two prizes. Mo Wan-il was named as greatest (Korean) inventive. Kim Hee-ae was named as greatest (Korean) actress.

“The Dangerous Youngsters” earned two prizes: one for sequence producer Dai Ying as greatest inventive, the opposite for actor Rong Zi-shan, as greatest newcomer.

“The Dangerous Youngsters” is a 12-episode suspense sequence that tells the story of three children in a small coastal city who by chance witness a homicide after which become involved in blackmail. Its starry solid contains Qin Hao (“Crosscurrent,” “Legend of the Demon Cat”) and Wang Jingchun (“So Lengthy My Son,” “Shadow,” “Black Coal, Skinny Ice”). The sequence is offered by iQIYI and co-produced by Eternity Photos, with Han Sanping, former head of China Movie Group, because the lead producer. It was directed by Xin Shuang.

“It has a novel perspective, and we are attempting to deliver new concepts of this sort. It is going to be our privilege should you can keep in mind the three little kids who got here into our world and impressed us to pondering on this summer season. Thanks for everybody’s love for this present” stated Dai, VP at iQIYI who heads up the corporate’s unique drama division.

The ceremony included a mildly political word. It gave a lifetime achievement award to ABS-CBN, the Philippines broadcaster which earlier this yr had its license software turned down for opposing President Rodrigo Duterte.

Asian Contents Awards 2020 Prize-Winners

Greatest Inventive:

(China) Dai Ying for “The Dangerous Youngsters”

(Korea) Mo Wan-il for “The World of the Married”

Greatest Asian Drama

(Singapore) “Final Madame”

(Taiwan) “When the Camellia Blooms”

Greatest Actress

(Korea) Kim Hee-ae “The World of the Married”

(Japan) Kuroki Haru “Nagi’s Lengthy Trip”

Greatest Actor

(Taiwan) Joseph Chang “The Victims’ Sport”

(Korea) Ju Ji-hoon “Kingdom” Season 2

Greatest Author

Kim Eunhee “Kingdom” Season 2

Greatest newcomer – Actress

(Thailand) Plearnpichaya Komalarajun “One Yr”

(Korea) Jeon Mido “Hospital Playlist”

Greatest Newcomer – Actor

(China) Rong Zi-shan

(Thailand) Paris Intarakomalyasut “In Household We Belief”

Technical Achievement Award

Madmanpost “Kingdom” Season 2, visible results

Greatest Rising Star

(China) Dilireba “Everlasting Love of Dream”

(India) Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Gurbani Choose “4 Extra Pictures Please!” Season 2.

(Indonesia) Ririn Dwi Ariyanti “Dewi”

Excellence Award

(Korea) Kim Hyesoo “Hyena”

(Japan) Araki Yuko

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amuse Inc. “Midnight Diner”

ABS-CBN.