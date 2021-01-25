General News

"Busted!" Season 3 Sets New Guinness World Record With Smallest Print Ad In A Magazine

Netflix Korea’s “Busted!” has another agenda to have fun apart from its profitable season premiere!

In the January 14 situation of America’s Selection, a 1.712 centimeter by 2.529 centimeter commercial for “Busted!” was featured on web page 64. On January 17, it was registered as the most recent Guinness World Record for smallest printed commercial in {a magazine}, beating out the earlier document by 0.3 sq. centimeters.

In order to be registered, the advert needed to be completely recognizable with a magnifying glass and with out every other hints relating to the content material of the advert supplied in the remainder of the journal.

The act of getting to make the most of a magnifying glass to determine the advert suits in effectively with the premise of the thriller selection present. The chief of the pack of detectives, Yoo Jae Suk, took a photograph with the certificates of the Guinness World Record.

“Busted!” is a present that follows a motley crew of bumbling detectives performed by celebrities as they try to resolve fictional crimes. In addition to Yoo Jae Suk, the solid for Season 3 additionally contains Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Seung Gi, EXO‘s Sehun, Park Min Younger, Kim Sejeong, and Kim Jong Min.

