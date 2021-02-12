“Buy shirts to bring reinforcements”: the peculiar request of the president of Chivas del Guadalajara to his fans

Amaury Vergara, 33, is the president of Chivas (Photo: Instagram / amaury_verga)

The stadium closures and the decline in sales of official products, have left a huge economic loss in the Liga MX clubs.

To mitigate the crisis, the teams have chosen to let several of their figures go, or to stop signing footballers. Such is the case of one of the most popular clubs in the country: Las Chivas del Guadalajara.

Given this, Amaury vergara, president of the Sacred Flock, made a peculiar request, since asked the fans to buy official items of Chivas to be able bring reinforcements in the next tournament.

During a questions and answers session Through his Instagram account, a fan asked him to give him a shirt, to which Vergara replied that it was not the best time to do it.

If you buy it, I get it signed. Right now I can’t be giving away shirts to everyone; on the contrary, I need you to support and buy shirts to bring reinforcements

In other of the many questions that the fans asked him, Vergara was questioned about possible reinforcements for the following season. Specifically by Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul) and Carlos Salcedo (Tigres de la UANL).

Salcedo and Orbelín I’m not going to comment on that, Orbelín is back right now, he’s in another team, we have to concentrate on who we are, there are no hires for now, we’ll see in the summer window

Víctor Manuel Vucetich (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

Regarding the possible departure of Victor Manuel Vucetich of the rojiblanco team, due to recent poor results, the 33-year-old businessman emphasized that they will not run to anyone and backed the Guadalajara strategist.

“Right now we are not going to run to anyone; we are who we are and I am not going to talk about ‘who am I going to bring’, because we are who we are “ , he concluded.

With five games played so far in the tournament Guard1anes 2021, Guadalajara has obtained 5 points with two losses, two draws and only one victory. This February 12 they will be measured against Rays of Necaxa, at 7:00 p.m., at the Akron stadium in Jalisco.

Son of “Loco” Abreu dreams of playing for Chivas

Diego Abreu signs with Defensor Sporting (Photo: Instagram / diegoabreux)

With 17 years of age and a promising future ahead, the forward of the Defender Sporting From Uruguay, Diego Abreu, son of the mythical Sebastián ‘El Loco’ Abreu, confessed that It would be a dream to be able to wear the Chivas de Guadalajara jersey, a club that has already sought him out to be part of their squad.

In an interview with the newspaper Record, the so-called “Loquito” accepted that both Chivas and Necaxa have approached him with the intention of signing him, although he only expressed his desire to play with Guadalajara.

It is a very good option, it would be very nice to play there. The times that I have been, I have been able to feel the affection of the people, they have treated me very well

Abreu has just signed his first contract as a professional and is an important part of the Mexican team, since he has dual nationality as he was born in Aztec territory, so he would have no problem wearing the Sacred Flock shirt.

(Photo: Instagram / diegoabreux)

It is a very big club, I know very well what it represents. If tomorrow I have to go there it will be because I will be at the level of the club and the players, not because of who my dad is

Diego commented that he would love to play alongside José Juan Macías, a player who is very complete and with a great scoring nose.

Despite his desire, the equation seems difficult, since the rumor that placed Abreu in Chivas pointed to him being the replacement for “JJ”, this in case Macías goes out to football in Europe.

