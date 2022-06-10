buying guide with best recommendations and seven featured gamepads for Android and iPhone

With the arrival of Steam Link Anywhere, Apple Arcade and Google’s Stadia, it seems clear that the umpteenth gaming battle between firms and platforms will take place on the smartphone. If many of us already played on our phone, with these proposals the catalog of titles grows and becomes more interesting to spend hours. In that case, a gamepad for smartphone will help us improve the gaming experience.

In this Buying guide for gamepads for Android and iPhone smartphones you will find some recommendations to take into account and outstanding models.

How to choose a gamepad for smartphone

Although it is perfectly possible to play without a gamepad, the gaming experience changes considerably by having a controller that allows us to accommodate our hands and act faster in action, sports or fighting games. A) Yes, a smartphone gamepad influences both ergonomics and performance.

Some factors to consider when choosing a gamepad for Android smartphone or iPhone are:

There is a wide variety of designs on the market: models that are reminiscent of the controls of traditional consoles, others that are more compact for use in mobility, original designs, among others. Those with classic ergonomics and distribution will allow us to enjoy the classic game experience on console or PC, while with the more compact models we will be able to move them more comfortably. In this sense, our personal preferences mark the decision, but it is advisable to bet on brands and known configurations that allow us to know in advance what it will be like to play with them .

Before buying a gamepad, it is important to verify that the model is compatible with your device in various aspects such as the operating system of our smartphone, its dimensions and the game we want to play. Thus, in the market we will find models compatible only with certain versions of Android, others with some iOS versions and finally with both platforms. If the gamepad requires inserting the smartphone, we must make sure that our phone fits perfectly and without forcing and that fits your design. Finally, if we search play a specific game we will have to check if it supports the use of a gamepad, something that on many occasions we will be able to discover in the gamepad’s own application or in its specifications.

In general, gamepads connect to smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth . However, some models also offer Wi-Fi and even cable connectivity that open the door to being able to use them not only with our smartphone or tablet, but also with other platforms such as smart TVs or computers.

Another interesting aspect is to make sure how the gamepad is powered and what is its approximate autonomy, a figure that in reality may vary with respect to what is provided by the manufacturer. In this sense, it is also interesting to look for models that are loaded as soon as possible and that implement functions of auto power off to maximize autonomy.

featured models

Razer Kishi

Compatible con smartphones : iPhone / Android (different models)

: iPhone / Android (different models) connectivity: USB-C

The Razer Kishi (69.99 euros) is probably the most popular mobile controller on the market due to its quality, good performance and because the brand is an institution in gaming.

With a very low latency thanks to the way of connection, it has an additional USB-C port to recharge the terminal in case the battery is low and you want to continue playing. Designed for long gaming sessions, the button layout is designed for a more natural and intuitive press and use.





Razer Kishi for Android – Smartphone Game Controller, USB-C Connection, Ergonomic Design, Individual Fit for Mobile Phones, Analog Device, Low Latency, Black

Razer Kishi for iPhone – Smartphone Game Controller, USB-C Connection, Ergonomic Design, Individual Fit for Mobile Phones, Analog Device, Low Latency, Black

QUMOX 8bitdo FC30 Zero 2

Compatible con smartphones : iPhone / Android

: iPhone / Android connectivity: Bluetooth

If what you are looking for is a compact model, the 8bitdo FC30 Zéro (18 euros) is very interesting due to its size, very interesting to take anywhere.

Yes indeed, lacks support, so we will have to orient the smartphone or tablet at a comfortable angle to play. Despite its small size, it is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows and Mac.





QUMOX 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad para Switch macOS Windows Android Pi

Maegoo

Compatible con smartphones : Android

: Android connectivity: Bluetooth / Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz / Cable

With an ergonomic design and a robust clamp, the Maegoo (31 euros) is a controller compatible with Android smartphones and phones, PC, TV Box and PS3. With LED lights and automatic shutdown.





Maegoo Windows PC Controller, Bluetooth Wireless Mobile Android Controller with Retractable Stand, 2.4g Wireless PC/PS3/TV Gamepad Controllers with Double Vibration

Shinecon SC-B04

Compatible con smartphones : Android /iOS

: Android /iOS connectivity: Bluetooth

With an aesthetic very similar to the comfortable and popular Xbox controller, the Shinecon SC-B04 (39 euros) stands out for the quality and robustness of its design, its autonomy of up to 30 hours and the automatic shutdown after 30 minutes of inactivity.





OverTop Shinecon SC-B04 Bluetooth 2.4G Wireless Controller with Vibration Clip for Mobile Phone

ipega PG-9083S

Compatible con smartphones : Android y Windows

: Android y Windows connectivity: Bluetooth

We leave the classic control design (both with and without support) with the ipega PG-9083S gamepad (38 euros), a model with telescopic support for 5 to 10-inch devices with configuration options and up to 20 hours of autonomy.





ipega PG-9083S Bluetooth Wireless Gamepad Retractable Game Controller compatible with Android Smartphone Tablet

GameSir G4 Pro

Compatible con smartphones : Android, iOS, Windows

: Android, iOS, Windows connectivity: USB-C con cable/ Bluetooth/ 2.4Ghz.

The GameSir G4 Pro (49.99 euros) is a model with an ergonomic, competitive and robust design with highly sensitive buttons and joystick that stands out for its versatility. It integrates a support that allows you to fix phones from 3.3 to 6 inches. The autonomy of its battery is up to 18 hours





GameSir G4 Pro Mando Inalámbrico para PC/iOS/Android Phone, Dual Shock USB Mobile Gamepad para Apple TV Arcade MFi Games, Cloud Gaming Controller con ABXY extraíble

GameSir G4s

Compatible con smartphones : Android

: Android connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0 / 2.4 GHz / Cable

With a design that is quite reminiscent of the Xbox controls, the GameSir G4s (62.99 euros) stands out for its ergonomics. It is compatible with Android smartphones and tablets, PC, PS3 and Samsung VR. With dual vibration effects and turbo mode for shooting games.





GameSir G4s – Bluetooth Game Controller, 2.4GHz Wireless Controller, Compatible with Android Smartphone / Tablet, Windows PC, PS3, Smart-TV, Samsung VR etc.

Updated June 2022 with new models and current prices.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.