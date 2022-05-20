Buying Rockstar or 2K is a possibility, but a very small one: Take-Two wants to be independent

Despite this, the parent company of those responsible for GTA and other outstanding sagas is due to its investors.

This month we have attended the presentation of financial results of numerous video game companies. In them, investors have been able to ask the managers of the different companies about the studio buying booma practice that has been spreading in recent months.

Companies like Ubisoft have been in the spotlight in recent weeks, and while the financial health of Take-Two is superior and perhaps we should look at it as a potential buyer rather than a seller, its shareholders have asked about it and its CEO, Strauss Zelnickhas also discussed the issue with IGN.

Faced with possible purchases of studios such as Rockstarparents of the GTA saga, or 2K, in Take-Two they are clear that they do not want to reach that stage. Zelnick assures that his desire is power remain independent for a long time, although he has not wanted to close the door completely.

We owe it to our investorsStrauss Zelnick“We are a public company and we are here for the shareholders,” says the boss. “That said, our track record of building as an independent company is fantastic. We believe there are good times ahead and we like to be an independent organization, but we owe it to the investorsWith this last statement, Zelnick is referring to the fact that if an offer arrives that convinces the interested parties, they could do little about it. However, it is not foreseen that it will be something that can happen in the short term.

At the moment, Take-Two continues to focus on its projects for the coming years, which include around 24 great games before 2025. We do not know most of the protagonists on this list, but one of them could perhaps be a 2K FIFAsomething that a part of the community has requested but that the company cannot guarantee.

