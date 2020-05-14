BuzzFeed Halts News Operations in Australia and U.Ok. – Variety

BuzzFeed will halt its information manufacturing operations in Australia and the U.Ok., the corporate confirmed. Like many, the digital group has been onerous hit by the financial penalties of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each for financial and strategic causes, we’re going to give attention to information that hits massive in america throughout this tough interval. Subsequently, we are going to notify workers in the U.Ok. and Australia that we’re not planning to cowl native information in these nations. We can be consulting with workers on our plans concerning furloughs and stand-downs in these areas,” an organization spokesman instructed Variety by electronic mail. It’s understood that this includes 4 staffers in Australia and ten in the U.Ok.

“Within the U.Ok., we nonetheless plan on retaining some workers who’re targeted on information with a worldwide viewers — social information, superstar, and investigations,” the assertion added.

The corporate expanded from social leisure into information journalism in Australia in 2014. The cutbacks are a part of a sequence of world value discount plans which can be nonetheless being outlined.

Final week, BuzzFeed mentioned that it hoped to keep away from layoffs through the financial downturn brought on by COVID-19, and that it could as a substitute furlough 68 U.S. staffers with out pay by mid-August. Amongst different cost-cutting steps, the agency may also prolong pay cuts till the top of the yr.

On Friday, Mark Schoofs, the brand new editor-in-chief, is predicted to elucidate extra about BuzzFeed’s new editorial construction and imaginative and prescient. Among the many modifications, Tom Namako, who has helped lead BuzzFeed by the COVID-19 disaster, is about as the brand new deputy editor-in-chief.

Nonetheless, the cuts are usually not anticipated to completely remove monetary losses in the newsroom. “The corporate continues to be investing closely in information. This yr, we venture that information will spend about $10 million greater than it takes in, and roughly $6 million subsequent yr,” the spokesman mentioned.

“Within the U.S., we’re open to contemplating different choices in our negotiations, together with workshare packages. These choices want to satisfy our financial savings targets, be legally and logistically workable, and enable us to maintain producing kinetic, highly effective journalism. Particularly, we’re inviting the NewsGuild to work with us to see if, as a substitute of furloughs, we are able to use a program known as ‘workshare’ to satisfy our cost-cutting targets. We look ahead to our discussions and negotiations with the Guild — together with on workshare — in order that we are able to attain the financial savings we want and produce the high-tempo, explosive journalism our readers depend on,” the corporate mentioned.