BuzzFeed Studios Signs With CAA

BuzzFeed Studios has signed with CAA for illustration in all areas, because the digital-media firm seems to be to increase its slate of initiatives throughout TV, movie and subscription VOD platforms.

BuzzFeed Studios beforehand was repped by WME. The division develops scripted and unscripted initiatives based mostly on present BuzzFeed mental property, together with BuzzFeed Information articles. The corporate says it makes use of a data-driven strategy to greenlighting initiatives, analyzing metrics from its international viewers.

In 2020, BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate introduced a partnership to develop, produce, and distribute a multipicture slate of “socially related and high-concept” characteristic movies aimed toward millennial and Gen Z audiences, together with style thriller characteristic movies and co-acquisitions by the studios.

Additionally final 12 months, BuzzFeed Studios inked a first-look cope with Common Tv, below which the studio will produce scripted content material based mostly on BuzzFeed Information tales and authentic reporting.

“We’re delighted to be working throughout the board with CAA, which has the facility, attain and distinctive capabilities to match our ambitions,” Richard Alan Reid, BuzzFeed’s senior VP of worldwide content material and head of studio. “They’ve a deep understanding of how BuzzFeed Studios can greatest leverage our digital benefits, revolutionary manufacturers, beloved IP, and huge international viewers to ship first-in-class leisure, and pioneer new territory in TV and movie.”

As a part of BuzzFeed Studios’ signing with CAA, Tandem Leisure, CAA’s lately acquired branded leisure gross sales and inventive group, will act as an out of doors gross sales arm to promote talent-led branded content material packages to advertisers for BuzzFeed.

Information of the cope with CAA comes amid studies BuzzFeed is trying to go public to reap a contemporary infusion of money. The corporate is in talks with 890 fifth Avenue Companions, a special-purpose acquisition company, about an IPO, Bloomberg reported. BuzzFeed lately closed the acquisition of HuffPost from Verizon Media and this week introduced it was shedding 70 HuffPost staffers. As a part of the HuffPost transaction, Verizon took a minority stake within the firm valuing BuzzFeed at $1.7 billion, per Bloomberg.

BuzzFeed has a historical past of making an attempt to create longer-form leisure — with restricted success. In 2014, the corporate renamed its video enterprise unit BuzzFeed Movement Photos with formidable plans to launch films that thus far haven’t come to fruition. The since-redubbed BuzzFeed Studios has produced just a few reveals, together with “Observe This” for Netflix and BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” every day morning discuss present on Twitter which was canceled in April 2020 after a bit of over two years.