Buzzy Argentine Project ‘El After del Mundo’ Drops at MIFA – Variety

June 18, 2020
2 Min Read

MIFA’s Brief Movie Pitch class went stay yesterday with robust contenders together with a submit apocalyptic quantity from Argentina, “El After del Mundo” (“The World’s After”).

The 2D venture from 28-year-old animation director Florentina Gonzalez goes for a Millennial after social gathering vibe, specializing in two ghosts floating round in a submit human ether.

There’s Fluor, a series smoking former supply woman and Carlix, a landlocked melancholic obsessive about marine life. The narrative sees the dystopian duo try to attach with the issues they used to like in a brand new panorama strewn with digital artefacts, however it’s the friendship they kind that proves to be the last word connection.

Gonzalez, a contract animator and a lecturer at Argentina’s Nationwide Faculty of Artwork (from which she graduated) co-wrote the script with screenwriter Luz Marquez.

Different expertise hooked up to the quick –made by way of Argentina’s OSA Animation Studio – consists of colorist and props designer Daniela Barella. Matias Ferreyra is co-producing the venture.

“We think about this future as the top of a celebration, in that state of steady hangover,” Gonzalez stated, throughout her vigorous six-minute presentation.

“The venture combines points that have an effect on us generationally – actually, as the specter of a close to end-of-the-world, but additionally metaphorically, the sensation of dwelling in fixed disaster with work, hyper productiveness and relationships,” she continued.

Just like the flooded universe it portrays, this eight-minuter is already making waves – receiving help from Argentina’s APALAB 2019, in addition to ShortWay, a brief format bootcamp for Latin American initiatives, backed by the Mexican animation competition Pixelatl .

Gonzalez revealed that she’s additionally been awarded a month lengthy CICLIC animation residency to develop the venture additional.

“El After del Mundo” is Gonzalez’s second quick, following her first effort,  “Trompita y la migración de liebres” (“Tiny Snout and the Hare Migration”) a 2D quick that has debuted at worldwide festivals in Chile, U.S. and Hong Kong in addition to at the Ibero-American Quirino Awards.

At their first Annecy Gonzalez, and her crew are trying ahead to assembly co-producers, distributors and broadcasters to fund the manufacturing. The director added that the objective for this yr was to finish the script, storyboard and growth course of.

Lazy loaded image

El After del Mundo’
Credit score: Florentina Gonzalez.

