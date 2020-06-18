Buzzy Argentine Project ‘El After del Mundo’ Drops at MIFA – Variety

MIFA’s Brief Movie Pitch class went stay yesterday with robust contenders together with a submit apocalyptic quantity from Argentina, “El After del Mundo” (“The World’s After”).

The 2D venture from 28-year-old animation director Florentina Gonzalez goes for a Millennial after social gathering vibe, specializing in two ghosts floating round in a submit human ether.

There’s Fluor, a series smoking former supply woman and Carlix, a landlocked melancholic obsessive about marine life. The narrative sees the dystopian duo try to attach with the issues they used to like in a brand new panorama strewn with digital artefacts, however it’s the friendship they kind that proves to be the last word connection.

Gonzalez, a contract animator and a lecturer at Argentina’s Nationwide Faculty of Artwork (from which she graduated) co-wrote the script with screenwriter Luz Marquez.

Different expertise hooked up to the quick –made by way of Argentina’s OSA Animation Studio – consists of colorist and props designer Daniela Barella. Matias Ferreyra is co-producing the venture.

“We think about this future as the top of a celebration, in that state of steady hangover,” Gonzalez stated, throughout her vigorous six-minute presentation.

“The venture combines points that have an effect on us generationally – actually, as the specter of a close to end-of-the-world, but additionally metaphorically, the sensation of dwelling in fixed disaster with work, hyper productiveness and relationships,” she continued.

Just like the flooded universe it portrays, this eight-minuter is already making waves – receiving help from Argentina’s APALAB 2019, in addition to ShortWay, a brief format bootcamp for Latin American initiatives, backed by the Mexican animation competition Pixelatl .

Gonzalez revealed that she’s additionally been awarded a month lengthy CICLIC animation residency to develop the venture additional.

“El After del Mundo” is Gonzalez’s second quick, following her first effort, “Trompita y la migración de liebres” (“Tiny Snout and the Hare Migration”) a 2D quick that has debuted at worldwide festivals in Chile, U.S. and Hong Kong in addition to at the Ibero-American Quirino Awards.

At their first Annecy Gonzalez, and her crew are trying ahead to assembly co-producers, distributors and broadcasters to fund the manufacturing. The director added that the objective for this yr was to finish the script, storyboard and growth course of.