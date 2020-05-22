BWR PR Firm to Dissolve, Senior Publicists Starting New Firm – Variety

Legendary publicity home BWR is closing store.

The agency’s dad or mum firm BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) knowledgeable the workers on Wednesday that it was closing the corporate, which has places of work in Los Angeles and New York Metropolis, in accordance to a number of sources.

“We had a sense one thing was taking place in the previous couple of weeks,” a supply instructed Variety. BWR’s a number of divisions embrace expertise, tv and movie, music and company, life-style and branding. The agency is predicted to shutter by the tip of Might.

Its present expertise shopper roster consists of Adam Sandler, Zoe Saldana, Garret Hedlund, Anna Kendrick, Anthony Anderson and Padma Lakshmi, Connie Britton, Jamie Chung, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Analeigh Tipton.

A number of sources inform Variety that a variety of BWR’s longtime publicists will likely be organising a brand new firm.

BWR was began in 1987 by Paul Baker, Larry Winokur and Nanci Ryder.

The information comes after important modifications to BWR’s roster in recent times as former publicists left the corporate to type rivals, together with Situation PR, Imprint PR, and Imaginative and prescient PR.