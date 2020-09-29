By-election: Entry of nationalism in Madhya Pradesh by-elections, live-and-die battle for Congress-BJP

Bhopal: The conflict in political parties has intensified before the by-elections to the assembly in Madhya Pradesh. Now even the entry of nationalism has been done and political parties have started being described as traitors and patriots. By-elections are to be held in 28 assembly seats in the state and it is a fight for the Congress and BJP to live and die. This is the reason that both the parties are pushing the heel peak. On the one hand, while the phase of party-change is going on, on the other hand no corps is being left to surround each other. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi talks with farmers, says – BJP stands with British

On the one hand, while farmers are engaged in raising issues like debt waiver, electricity bills, compensation related to the general public, on the other hand personal attacks are being spoken. In these attacks, now the matter has started reaching nationalism beyond the traitor and for sale. State government minister Usha Thakur, while terming BJP as nationalist and Congress as anti-national ideology, said, there is an ideological war between BJP and Congress. This is an election between a patriot and a traitor, who loved nationalism, they are with the BJP, those who were alienated from nationalism, went to the Congress.

Congress state spokesperson Durgesh Sharma has said that this country knows who is a patriot and a traitor, the reality is that the BJP makes such statements to distract the public from the real issues. She is seen to be defeated in the by-elections to the assembly in the coming time, so she is making a levelless statement to divert public attention, the public knows everything and the BJP will get a lesson in the by-election.

Political analysts believe that the by-election will be tough, the indications of this are already visible in the rhetoric itself. While the Congress is calling former MLAs who have left the Congress for sale, traitors, the BJP will also create new slogans and issues. Overall, a lot of new things will be heard in the coming days, because it is the goal of political parties to trap voters.

It is to be known that by-elections are going to be held in 28 assembly constituencies in the state. In these elections, where the BJP has to win nine places to get an absolute majority, the Congress must win in all 28 places. The total number of members in the Vidhan Sabha is 230, for an absolute majority it is necessary to have 116 members. Currently, BJP has 107 members and Congress 89 members. At the same time, there are four independents, two BSP and one SP MLA.