By-elections announced for 56 assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in 11 states including MP, see complete details

September 29, 2020
new Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced the election of 56 assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in 11 states of the country including Madhya Pradesh. This by-poll for the parliamentary seat will be held on November 7 in a by-poll in Bihar. At the same time, elections will be held for 2 seats of the Manipur Assembly on this date. Also Read – Governor Dhankar’s warning to Mamata government, ‘If the Constitution is not protected in Bengal, action will be taken’

According to the ECI, by-poll of 54 assembly seats will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. Whereas elections have not been announced for 7 seats in West Bengal. The states in which the by-elections are to be held for the assembly seats are to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and UP.

Elections will not be held on these seven seats of West Bengal
The ECI has decided not to announce by-elections, among them 74 Rangapara, 108 Sibsagar, 106 Kuttanad, 117 Chawara, 10 Thiruvottiyur. 46 Gudiyattam (SC) and 13 Falakata (SC)
