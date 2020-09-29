By-elections announced for 56 assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in 11 states including MP, see complete details

new Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced the election of 56 assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in 11 states of the country including Madhya Pradesh. This by-poll for the parliamentary seat will be held on November 7 in a by-poll in Bihar. At the same time, elections will be held for 2 seats of the Manipur Assembly on this date. Also Read – Governor Dhankar’s warning to Mamata government, ‘If the Constitution is not protected in Bengal, action will be taken’

According to the ECI, by-poll of 54 assembly seats will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. Whereas elections have not been announced for 7 seats in West Bengal. The states in which the by-elections are to be held for the assembly seats are to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and UP.

By-poll on 1 parliamentary constituency of Bihar & 2 assembly constituencies of Manipur to be held on Nov 7. By-poll on 54 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, MP, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, UP to be held on Nov 3. Counting of votes on Nov 10. pic.twitter.com/ZdAjXjthti – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Elections will not be held on these seven seats of West Bengal

The ECI has decided not to announce by-elections, among them 74 Rangapara, 108 Sibsagar, 106 Kuttanad, 117 Chawara, 10 Thiruvottiyur. 46 Gudiyattam (SC) and 13 Falakata (SC)

