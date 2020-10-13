By-Elections: BJP released list of 9 candidates for 3 states, 6 candidates from UP

by-elections legislative assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland and Karnataka: The Central Election Committee of BJP has released the list of candidates for the by-elections in 9 states of Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland and Karnataka in the by-elections. In this, elections are to be held in 6 seats of UP, one in Nagaland and two in Karnataka. Also Read – Bihar Election: JD (U) expelled 15 leaders, former MLAs, MLAs, former MLAs included in the list

In this list, BJP has decided the names of these candidates for the 9 seats of the assemblies of three states.

Uttar Pradesh

1. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 40- Naugawan Sadar – Sangeeta Chauhan

2. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 65- Bulandshahar – Usha Sirohi

3. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 95- Tundla- Prempal Dhangar

4. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 162- Bangarmau – Shrikant Katiyar

5. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 218- Ghatampur SC- Upendra Paswan

6. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 367- Malhani – Manoj Singh

Nagaland

7. Nagaland – Assembly Sl. 60- Punagro-Kifire (ST) Lirimung Sangatam

Karnataka

8. Karnataka – Legislative Assembly 136 Sira – Dr. Rajesh Gowda

9. Karnataka – Legislative Assembly 154. Rajarajeshwarnagar-munirathana