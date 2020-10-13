Entertainment

By-Elections: BJP released list of 9 candidates for 3 states, 6 candidates from UP

October 13, 2020
by-elections legislative assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland and Karnataka: The Central Election Committee of BJP has released the list of candidates for the by-elections in 9 states of Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland and Karnataka in the by-elections. In this, elections are to be held in 6 seats of UP, one in Nagaland and two in Karnataka.

In this list, BJP has decided the names of these candidates for the 9 seats of the assemblies of three states.

Uttar Pradesh
1. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 40- Naugawan Sadar – Sangeeta Chauhan
2. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 65- Bulandshahar – Usha Sirohi
3. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 95- Tundla- Prempal Dhangar
4. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 162- Bangarmau – Shrikant Katiyar
5. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 218- Ghatampur SC- Upendra Paswan
6. Uttar Pradesh – Assembly seat no. 367- Malhani – Manoj Singh

Nagaland
7. Nagaland – Assembly Sl. 60- Punagro-Kifire (ST) Lirimung Sangatam

Karnataka
8. Karnataka – Legislative Assembly 136 Sira – Dr. Rajesh Gowda
9. Karnataka – Legislative Assembly 154. Rajarajeshwarnagar-munirathana

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

