By-elections in Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti said – the contest is between nationalism and anti-nationals, vote wisely

Madhya Pradesh By Election: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti has said that the by-elections in the state are elections between nationalism and anti-nationalism. Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate in Mehgaon and Gormi assembly constituency of Bhind district, Uma Bharti said that the by-election in 28 assembly constituencies is an election between truth and untruth. On one side is the BJP, which developed Madhya Pradesh and on the other side there is a dark and destructive Congress in Madhya Pradesh. He said, "This by-election is an election not to form a government, but to run a strong government. Therefore, you should deliberately vote for the party which is inspired by nationalism. This election is an election between nationalism and anti-nationalism. "

Uma Bharti said that power is the medium of service for the BJP. Taking the Integrated Human Audience of Pandit Deendayal as a mantra, the Modi government of the Center and the Shivraj Singh government of the state are working to benefit the poor, farmers, helpless, youth, women and the elderly. Kamal Nath government, which was in the state for 15 months, took away their rights from the poor and stopped public welfare schemes. He said, "In this election there are those people who served for 15 years and on the other side there are those people of Congress who looted the state for 15 months. It is the duty of you people to choose such a government and such a public representative who stands with you in happiness and sorrow. "

National President of Scheduled Caste Morcha Lal Singh Arya said that the Congress has always been lying to the Scheduled Castes. Gave the slogan of poverty removal, but instead of removing poverty, suppressed the scheduled castes, tribes and backward classes. The promises that the Congress made in its promissory note in the assembly elections. She went out of her way, neither waived the loan of two lakh of the farmers nor gave unemployment allowance to the state youth.