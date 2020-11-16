By hiding gold in the body and hiding such a place inside the body, knowing that you will be stunned, millions of gold recovered at the airport

Chennai: Custom officials posted at Chennai airport arrested a man who returned from Dubai on Monday for smuggling gold. During this, 1.85 kg of gold was seized from the gold smuggler, which is worth 97.7 lakh rupees in the market. The Chennai International Airport Customs Commissioner said that there were 5 cases of gold smuggling on Sunday. Also Read – Gold Price Today 16 November: Gold can reach 65 thousand in December, if you are married at home, shop now, know the price of your city

Dastagir, who returned from Dubai on Sunday night, was stopped and searched on suspicion, in which a bundle of gold paste was recovered from his rectum, while a packet of gold paste was seized from his ankle. A total of 280 grams of gold was seized from Dastgir, whose market price is said to be 12.8 lakhs. Dastgir was arrested under the Customs Act 1962. Also Read – Gold Price Today 15 November: Gold prices fell in Diwali, gold prices will go down further !, know the price of a weaver in your city

Earlier, Mohammuthu Tharig, Syed Mohammed Paris, Sikandar Mastan and Rahuman Khan, who returned from Dubai after flying from Emirates, were stopped at the exit. During the search, 12 bundles of gold paste were recovered from the trio, weighing 1.61 kg and its market price is 84.94 lakh. Under the Customs Act 1962, the three were arrested by seizing gold. Also Read – Gold smuggler caught in Chennai airport, racket busted – Five arrested