By hiding the paste inside the body by making gold paste, the officers were also stunned, 1.31 KG gold seized at the airport.

Chennai: Chennai Airport Custom officials said on Sunday that they seized 1.31 kg of gold paste on Saturday and Sunday and 6 people have been arrested. According to officials, the price of gold in the market is Rs 70.7 lakh.

The Customs Commissioner of Chennai International Airport said in its statement that Mohammad Asif landed at the airport from India Express and from Mohammad Sharif IndiGo flight. Asif said in his statement, Asif was searched on suspicion, after which two packets containing gold paste weighing 140 grams were recovered from his pocket. At the same time, 419 grams of gold paste were seized from Sharif's rectum.

Meanwhile, early Saturday, four passengers Saul Hameed, Syed Ajmer Haja, Naina Mohammed and Jigtesh were stopped at the airport on suspicion. During the search, 800 grams of gold was seized from them. The gold paste recovered under the Customs Act 1962 has been confiscated.