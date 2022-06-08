“By knockout in eight rounds”: Dinamita Márquez pointed to her favorite Canelo vs. Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez will win Gennady Golovkin by knockout, according to Juan Manuel Márquez (Photos: Gettyimages)

Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin They confirmed their intention and the date to revive one of the most colorful rivalries in world boxing through the third chapter in its history. After having finished the two previous fights by way of the judges’ cards, the forecast on a possible winner slightly favors the Mexican. Nevertheless, Juan Manuel Márquez gave his trust to Canelo with an ambitious result.

Although, on some occasions, the Dynamite Márquez has been critical of Saúl Álvarez’s career, for the next fight was in favor of the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, and proposed it as a solid winner by way of knockout. He even argued that Álvarez already has the knowledge to overcome to his rival. This was pointed out by him during his intervention in the podcast ProBox TV in Spanish.

“Canelo he realized that in this third fight he is going to be in the middle of him, in front of him, he is going to move his waist, gonna throw the kickbackscombinations of blows to the soft zones and I think that fight ends by way of knockout, if I’m not mistaken, in eight or nine rounds “declared Ignacio Beristáin’s pupil.

Gennady Golovkin has not been able to beat Canelo Álvarez (Photo: John Locher/AP)

If the forecast of Dynamite is fulfilled, the Canelo Álvarez would be achieving one of the most significant achievements in history of boxing. Gennady Golovkin has one of the most impressive careers in the world, because throughout the 16 years that he has worked as a professional he has fought 44 fights and won 37 of them by way of knockout as well as five more by decision. .

In that sense, in the five fights that were defined in his favor thanks to the judges’ cards never fell to the canvas. It was not until the second edition of his rivalry with Canelo Alvarez when he knew defeat for the first and only timebut he stood up and the victory was only snatched from him thanks to the controversial score of 115 – 113 in favor of the Mexican of two judgesas well as 114 – 114 of the third.

Even, despite his 40 years of age, he has claimed as one of the best middleweight boxers in the history. In his most recent fight he managed to unify the titles of the International Boxing Federation (FIB) with those of the World Boxing Association (WITH) with one of his best displays against the new Japanese former champion Ryota Murata.

Canelo and Golovkin will star in the third episode of their rivalry in September 2022 (Photo: Instagram/canelo)

The April 9, 2022with four decades just completed, the Kazakh prevailed in nine rounds to his opponent who was then 36 years old. With 55 seconds remaining in the ninth episode, Golovkin executed a powerful right hook to the jaw of the Japanese, who fell to the ground. After making a quick evaluation, the judge decreed the end of the brawl and awarded the victory to the next rival of Canelo Álvarez.

What is the secret to beat Golovkin

The meeting agreed between Canelo y GGG will be held in the division of the supermedianosweight than the Mexican widely dominated throughout 2021. That way, by exposing his undisputed championship at 168 pounds, he will have an advantage over his opponent. Despite this, the Dynamite assured that Canelo you know the formula to beat the Kazakh and, for this, he must use the Mexican style of boxing.

“In the last episodes (of the second fight) Canelo He showed how he can win. It’s the Mexican style, being in the short zone and throwing combinations, that does it very well Canelo. He fought Golovkin well in the second fight. moving the waist, using the kickback and the combinations. It’s almost are kryptonite de Golovkinin its short zone, kickbacks and blows to soft areas. That is why it is going to work in the same way,” he said.

