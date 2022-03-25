By making us pay for account sharing, Netflix will earn an extra $1.6 billion a year, analysts say

Last week, we learned that Netflix intended make your users pay more for sharing your account with people you don’t live with…a violation of their terms of use that has, however, so far been widely practiced, if not encouraged.

Without going further, in 2017 they posted on their Twitter account that “Love is sharing a password“:





Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

However, now they have decided to change their policy and, for this, they have a plan: that we pay an additional fee, which, however, is much cheaper than paying for two separate accounts. And for now, it has tested this plan in only three Latin American countries (Chile, Costa Rica and Peru).

However, there are already estimates of how much Netflix could earn if it decides to finally implement this plan globally. According to a study by analysts at Cowen & Co., this decision would mean an ‘extra’ for its coffers of 1,600 million dollars per yearan upward variation of 4% on the company’s revenue projection for 2023.

Or put another way: right now Netflix would be losing that amount. The estimate part of the assumption that about half of households that don’t pay extra for Netflix account sharing will end up at the checkout: half adopting this new extra fee and the other half opting to sign up for their own individual account.

In the United States, 10% of households have Netflix viewers who do not pay to access the account

Division among analysts

“We believe that Netflix’s recent efforts reflect a natural progression in more mature marketsCowen’s team, led by senior research analyst John Blackledge, wrote in the note. Cowen, an international investment bank, has a reputation for being among the first to spot market trends.

However, not all analysts agree with Coweb in his optimism: Benchmark Co. analyst Matthew Harrigan, in a note published last week, was skeptical about the ability of the measure to significantly affect its growthstating that even with generous forecasts on the number of users determined to give up the picaresque, the strategy is based on “cannibalizing” its current user base…

…and not to mention users who may now consider doing the opposite path to that planned by Netflix: Go from having your own account to paying the extra fee to take advantage of a friend or family member’s account.

