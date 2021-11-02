By means of Ballot Election Consequence 2021: JDU keeps each the seats in Bihar

Bihar Meeting by-election consequence 2021, पटना: Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar’s birthday party JD(U) on Tuesday retained its cling on each the meeting seats- Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur. By means of-elections had been hung on October 30 for each the seats.Additionally Learn – Mohammad Rizwan turns into first participant to attain 900 T20I runs in a calendar yr

In keeping with the Election Fee, JD(U) candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh defeated RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah by means of just about 4,000 votes in Tarapur. Singh were given 78,966 votes, whilst Sah needed to be glad with 75,145 votes. The bypoll was once necessitated because of the loss of life of JD(U) MLA Mevalal Choudhary in Tarapur. Previous the ruling JD(U) retained its cling at the Kusheshwar Sthan seat and defeated Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal by means of a margin of over 12,000 votes. Additionally Learn – Executive Jobs 2021: 60 thousand recruitment shall be completed quickly in Rajasthan faculties, know what CM Ashok Gehlot mentioned

Janata Dal (U)’s Aman Bhushan Hazari were given 58,882 votes, whilst RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti were given 47,184 votes. The by-election needed to be held because of the loss of life of Aman Bhushan Hazari’s father. Additionally Learn – T20 Global Cup 2021: Rahul Gandhi gave a message to Virat Kohli, forgive the abusers as a result of…

Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar’s birthday party JD(U) retained its cling on each the meeting seats- Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur. In Tarapur, JD(U) candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh defeated RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah by means of just about 4,000 votes. The ruling JD(U) retained its cling at the Kusheshwar Sthan seat and defeated Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal by means of a margin of over 12,000 votes.

A complete of 17 applicants had been attempting their good fortune in those two seats. The primary contest at these types of puts has been between RJD and JDU. 9 from Tarapur, whilst 8 applicants from Kusheshwarsthan meeting are within the fray. District police power and paramilitary power had been deployed on the counting puts.

Within the two spaces the place by-elections were held within the state, each the seats were occupied by means of JDU. On this election, the ruling coalition is united in want of JDU, whilst the Grand Alliance of opposition events break up. Each the Congress and RJD have fielded their applicants on each the seats.

The Lok Janshakti Celebration (Ram Vilas), the birthday party of MP Chirag Paswan from Jamui, has additionally fielded its applicants, making the by-election somewhat attention-grabbing. By means of the way in which, this election consequence isn’t going to have any impact at the govt nowadays.

Allow us to tell that JDU wager on new faces in each the seats. The birthday party has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur, the seat vacated by means of the loss of life of Mevalal Chaudhary, whilst Aman Bhushan Hazari is the candidate from the reserved Kusheshwar seat. His father Shashi Bhushan Hazari had gained this seat for 3 consecutive occasions. RJD fielded Arun Sah from Tarapur whilst Ganesh Bharti from Kusheshwarsthan.

Union Minister and LJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras mentioned at the victory of JDU within the Bihar by-elections, we’ve gained each the seats. We’re a part of NDA alliance. I used to mention from the start that we will be able to unquestionably win. The folk of our birthday party have labored arduous.

In Bihar, the BJP was once no longer within the fray, however its best friend Janata Dal (United) was once a success in successful each the by-elections. The Rashtriya Janata Dal needed to face defeat in each the seats.

(Enter: Bhasha-ANI, IANS)