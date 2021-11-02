By means of Ballot Election End result 2021: MP, BJP in Assam, Congress in Himachal, Rajasthan, JDU in Bihar, TMC in Bengal

By means of Ballot Election End result 2021: Thus far, there was a reversal within the counting of votes forged for the by-elections to the 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting seats of various states, whilst the ruling events have gained. BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena have gained one seat each and every within the by-elections for 3 Lok Sabha seats within the nation. In Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has suffered a big setback, Congress has snatched the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, while, the BJP has retained the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, whilst the Shiv Sena has captured the Lok Sabha seat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. have taken.Additionally Learn – IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming, T20 International Cup 2021: Watch are living telecast of India vs Afghanistan fit right here, LIVE observation additionally to be had on radio

1. Andhra Pradesh:

By means of-elections had been hung on a complete of 1 meeting seat.

– Win: YSR Congress Celebration (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Celebration):

YSR Celebration were given 112, 211 votes i.e. 76.25% of the votes.

The BJP, which got here 2nd, were given 14.73 p.c votes. BJP were given 21,678 votes.

2. Assam:

– Elections had been held for five meeting seats

– 3 seats gained through ruling birthday celebration BJP

– 2 seats had been gained through United Other people’s Celebration, Liberal

3. Bihar

– By means of-elections had been held for two meeting seats

JDU gained each the seats, RJD misplaced

4. Haryana

By means of-election used to be held for one meeting seat

One seat used to be gained through the Indian Nationwide Lok Dal

Indian Nationwide Lok Dal chief Abhay Singh Chautala defeated BJP’s Govind Kanda through 6,739 votes within the meeting by-election in Ellenabad constituency of Haryana.

Kanda, a joint candidate from BJP-JJP, gave a difficult struggle to Chautala within the election.

Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal got here 3rd and his deposit used to be forfeited.

5. Himachal Pradesh

By means of-elections had been held for three meeting seats and one Lok Sabha seat

Congress gained all 3 meeting seats and one Lok Sabha seat

6. Karnataka

By means of-elections had been held for two meeting seats.

BJP gained one seat

Congress gained one seat

7. Madhya Pradesh

By means of-elections had been held for three meeting seats and one Lok Sabha seat

– BJP gained 2 meeting seats and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat

Congress gained one meeting seat

BJP candidate Dnyaneshwar Patil has gained the by-election to Khandwa Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh through a margin of 82,140 votes.

8. Maharashtra

By means of-election used to be hung on one meeting seat

Congress gained one meeting seat

Congress has retained the Degular seat.

– Congress’s A. Jitesh Raosaheb defeated Subhash Pirajirao of BJP through a margin of 41933 votes.

9. Meghalaya

By means of-elections had been held for 3 meeting seats.

– Nationwide Other people’s Celebration gained two meeting seats

– One meeting gained through the United Democratic Celebration

10. Mizoram

By means of-election used to be held for one meeting seat

Mizo Nationwide Entrance has gained this meeting seat.

11. Nagaland

By means of-election used to be hung on one meeting seat

Nationalist Democratic Modern Celebration has gained this seat

12. Rajasthan

By means of-elections had been held in 2 meeting seats

The ruling Congress gained each the seats.

13. Telangana

By means of-election used to be hung on one meeting seat

BJP gained this seat

14. West Bengal

By means of-elections had been held in 4 meeting seats

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has gained 4 seats

Surprise to Himachal BJP, Congress wins Mandi Lok Sabha seat

Former Leader Minister past due Virbhadra Singh’s spouse and Congress candidate Pratibha Singh defeated her nearest rival and Kargil struggle veteran BJP candidate Kaushal Thakur from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Considerably, from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma gained the 2019 Lok Sabha elections through a margin of four,05,000 votes.

Shiv Sena wins in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-elections

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar has gained the by-polls to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat through a margin of 51,269 votes. The seat fell vacant after the dying of former Impartial MP Mohan Delkar. His spouse Kalaben Delkar (50) were given 1,18,035 votes within the by-election. Whilst the closest rival BJP’s Mahesh Gavit were given 66,766 votes. Congress candidate Mahesh Dhodi were given 6,150 votes. The Congress and Shiv Sena are allies within the Maharashtra executive, however they fought the by-elections on my own.

Balloting for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) reserved parliamentary seat used to be hung on October 30 and these days, on November 2, the counting of votes and effects had been declared.

Himachal Pradesh

Consistent with the election effects declared through the Election Fee on Tuesday, Pratibha Singh were given 3,69,565 votes in Mandi Lok Sabha seat, whilst her nearest rival BJP candidate Kaushal Thakur were given 3,62,075 votes.

Congress has retained its Fatehpur and Arki seats, whilst it has controlled to seize the Jubal-Kotkhai seat from the BJP.

The ruling BJP in Jubal-Kotkhai seat additionally failed to save lots of its deposit.

Bhawani Singh Pathania from Fatehpur, Sanjay from Arki and Rohit Thakur from Jubal-Kotkhai have gained.

Bhawani Singh Pathania (24,449) of Congress defeated Baldev Thakur (18,660) of BJP through a margin of five,789 votes in Fatehpur meeting seat. Former state minister Dr. Ranjan Sushant, who contested as an impartial, were given 12,927 votes.

Congress candidate from Arki, Sanjay (30,798) defeated BJP candidate Ratan Singh Buddy (27,579) through a margin of three,219 votes.

In Jubal-Kotkhai, INC’s Rohit Thakur (29,955) defeated impartial candidate Chetan Singh Bragta (23,662) through a margin of 6,293 votes.

While BJP candidate Neelam Seraike may just no longer even save her deposit, she were given best 2,644 votes.

Giant setback to BJP in each the seats in Rajasthan by-election, got here fourth in Vallabhnagar

The by-election leads to two meeting seats in Rajasthan weren’t excellent for the primary opposition BJP.

BJP no longer best misplaced one seat in those elections, but it surely slipped to fourth position in Vallabhnagar seat.

Within the by-elections to Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariyavad (Pratapgarh) meeting seats, the ruling Congress gained each the seats with a large margin.

BJP got here 3rd in Dhariavad seat.

-Dhariyawad (Pratapgarh) Vidhansabha Congress’ Nagaraj Meena gained who were given 69819 (39.16 p.c) votes.

Impartial Thawarchand were given 51094 (28.66 p.c) and BJP’s Khet Singh were given 46487 (26.08 p.c) votes in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) seat.

Congress has snatched this seat from the BJP and within the 2018 meeting elections, the Dhariawad seat used to be gained through BJP’s Gautam Lal Meena.

– Gautam Lal defeated Nagaraj Meena of Congress through 23842 votes.

– Gautam Lal died because of corona virus an infection, and then the election has been performed on it.

Kanhaiya Meena, son of past due BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena, filed his nomination as an impartial candidate after the birthday celebration didn’t box him, even though the birthday celebration later satisfied him to withdraw his nomination.

Congress’ Preeti Singh Shaktawat gained the seat in Vallabhnagar with 65713 (35.9 p.c) votes.

Within the seat in Vallabhnagar, Rashtriya Loktantrik Celebration’s Udayalal Dangi got here 2nd, who were given 45107 (24.65 p.c) votes.

In Vallabhnagar seat, BJP candidate Himmat Singh Jhala stood fourth with 21433 (11.71 according to cent) votes.

Former BJP MLA and Janata Sena leader Randhir Singh Bhinder, who contested as an impartial, were given 43817 (23.94 p.c) votes.

Congress candidate Gajendra Shaktawat gained the 2018 meeting elections through best 3719 votes, however now his spouse Preeti Shaktawat has gained through 20606 votes.

Within the meeting elections held in 2018, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat of Congress gained Vallabhnagar.

This seat turned into vacant because of the dying of Gajendra Singh Shaktawat in Vallabhgarh seat.

– Preeti Shaktawat, the successful candidate of Congress, is the spouse of Gajendra Singh.

Consistent with the information, 37.51% of the votes polled in each the seats went to the Congress account whilst the BJP were given 18.80% of the votes.

– 41.84% electorate forged their votes for different applicants together with the Nationwide Democratic Celebration.

Within the 200-seat state meeting of Rajasthan, the Congress birthday celebration’s seats have higher from 106 to 108.

BJP has 71 seats within the meeting, whilst there are 13 impartial MLAs.

Nationwide Democratic Celebration has 3 MLAs whilst CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Celebration have two MLAs.

The result of Rajasthan have additionally come in opposition to the aspirations of the BJP. Those effects have dealt a blow to the BJP’s central management’s hopes of reposing religion within the new management through shifting out of the shadow of former leader minister Vasundhara Raje. The particular factor is that even after the inner strife within the Rajasthan Congress got here to the fore brazenly, the BJP needed to face defeat in those elections. The birthday celebration no longer best misplaced one seat in those elections, but in addition slipped to the fourth place in Vallabhnagar seat. The Congress gained the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariyavad (Pratapgarh) meeting seats with an enormous margin. BJP got here 3rd in Dhariawad seat. The Congress has snatched this seat from the BJP and within the 2018 meeting elections, the Dhariawad seat used to be gained through Gautam Lal Meena of the BJP. (enter language)