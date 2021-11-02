By means of-Election Outcome LIVE Replace: Counting continues for 3 Lok Sabha-29 meeting seats, know who’s forward and who’s at the back of

By means of-Election Outcome LIVE Replace: Counting of votes has began within the by-elections of 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting constituencies of the rustic and its effects are to be had at the web site of the Fee. effects.eci.gov.in Will also be observed on By means of-elections had been held in 13 states on 30 October. The 3 Lok Sabha seats the place by-elections had been held come with Dadar Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. These days’s consequence could also be being related to the meeting elections to be held in 5 states of the rustic. That is why everybody’s eyes will likely be on the result of this mini meeting election nowadays.Additionally Learn – MP By means of-Elections Outcome 2020: Supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia Tulsiram Silavat in opposition to report victory

Probably the most attention-grabbing contest within the by-elections is being observed in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, other people will likely be ready so much for the result of the by-elections in those two states, since the election marketing campaign was once achieved fiercely in each those states. In Bihar the place RJD supremo Lalu himself campaigned for RJD. So on the similar time, the election marketing campaign in Madhya Pradesh had greater such a lot that CM Shivraj himself had addressed greater than 20 public conferences. All eyes can be on the result of Bengal and Rajasthan. Additionally Learn – MP By means of-Elections Outcome 2020: Supporters of Congress candidate created ruckus, boycott, watch video

Counting LIVE Updates Additionally Learn – LIVE Updates MP Upchunav Outcome 2020: BJP on its solution to a large victory within the by-elections, BJP staff in party

BJP is main in 1 out of three seats in Madhya Pradesh, NPP and UDP in 1 out of three seats in Meghalaya, Zoram Folks’s Motion in 1 seat in Mizoram and 1 out of two seats in Rajasthan, Congress is main.

TMC is main in 1 out of four seats in West Bengal.

Within the by-elections for the meeting constituencies, BJP is forward in 1 out of five seats in Assam, RJD in 1 out of two seats in Bihar, Congress in 1 out of three seats in Himachal Pradesh and BJP and Congress in a single seat each and every in Karnataka is happening.

BJP main in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and Shiv Sena main in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

BJP-JJP candidate Govind Kanda has claimed victory in Ellenabad, Haryana.

BJP’s Dnyaneshwar Patil is main from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh is main over BJP’s Kaushal Thakur from Mandi.

Counting of votes is underway in Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Shantipur in West Bengal.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to 9 meeting seats within the 3 northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram started on Tuesday amid tight safety preparations and strict COVID-19 protocols. This data has been given by means of the election officers.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Ellenabad meeting constituency of Haryana started on Tuesday amid tight safety. This data was once given by means of an election reliable.

Balloting was once held in 3 Lok Sabha seats

Balloting was once hung on 30 October for three Lok Sabha seats. The ones had been 3 seats – Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

All eyes are on the result of the by-elections held in 29 meeting seats nowadays

By means of-elections for 5 meeting seats in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 each and every in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each and every in Bihar and Karnataka and one seat each and every in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. has been achieved. Allow us to inform you that within the elections hung on about part a dozen of those 29 seats, the BJP had previous received, the Congress were given 9 seats, whilst the rest seats went to the regional events.