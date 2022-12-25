By mistake, they said that a book showed pedophilia and took it out of schools: sales skyrocketed

Jonathan Evison and his book “Lawn boy”

Brandi Burkman arrived at the school board meeting from Texas with a printed speech, a library book on plastic sheets, and a sense of mounting anger.

The 43-year-old mother of three walked up to the podium at the Sept. 9, 2021 meeting of the Leander Independent School District board with her 16-year-old son in tow. As Burkman began to speak, the teen held up white signs with phrases scrawled in black marker. They were taken from the book that he had discovered a week earlier in his English class and had taken home for supplementary reading: Lawn Boya novel by Jonathan Evison.

Burkman’s three-minute speech recounted passages describing a sexual encounter between two children of 10 years. Citing pages 19, 91, 174, and 230, she told the roomful of adults how guys meet in the bushes after a church youth group meeting, touch their penises, and perform oral sex.

“What kind of diversity are you trying to teach my son with material like this?” Burkman asked, his voice shaking. “Who normalizes sexual acts between fourth grade students?”.

He did not wait for an answer: “I’ll tell you who. The pedophiles”.

Burkman’s statements triggered a tsunami of condemnation that, a year later, would cause the book to Lawn Boy was questioned in at least 35 school districts in 20 states and temporarily pulled from shelves in nearly half of those places, according to a Washington Post analysis. Most of those districts – 63% – later returned the text to the shelves after a review, while at least four banned it outright. The plethora of complaints, 87% of which were brought by parents, according to The Post, turned Lawn Boy in the second most questioned book of 2021, according to the American Library Association.

complaints against Lawn Boy came amid a historic nationwide surge in disputes and textbook bansas conflicts arise over what to teach about razathe racismthe historythe sex and the gender. According to a Post analysis, 25 states have already passed laws restricting what teachers can say on these topics or limit the rights of transgender students at school.

Books. At the center of the debate. (freepik)

In many ways, the lawn boy is the quintessence of the book ban movement: it is a character-focused coming-of-age novel gay of color, the Mexican-American Mike Muñoz. According to the American Library Association and PEN America, the thousands of books that have been withdrawn from schools in the past two years have been overwhelmingly written by and about people of color and LGBTQ.

The book Lawn Boyand the people who chose it as a target, also illustrate how the germination of the disinformation. Days after Burkman’s speech, a Virginia mother, inspired by his comments, said falsely during a school board meeting Lawn Boy depicts a sexual encounter between an adult man and a 10-year-old boy. His statement, recorded on video, was repeated in the social media and on the news, and was magnified by prominent politicians, prompting allegations of child abuse in nearly a dozen school districts, The Post found.

To the saga of Lawn Boy shows how concern for public education is spreading, fueled by conservative media coverage, political discourse, and advocacy by religious and parental rights groups. In response, parents across the country checked out school library catalogues, signed up for public comment at school board meetings, and filed book challenges.

“Lawn boy”, the book by Jonathan Evison.

And what happened with Lawn Boy it reveals how little room there is for nuance or forgiveness in the American political debate. Evison, the author, never wanted his book to be placed in school libraries, he told The Post in an interview. He was surprised when the American Library Association awarded Lawn Boy an award in 2019 for its appeal to teens.

Evison he believes that some librarians who chose the novel did so because of the award – and he says that if any recommended it to elementary or middle school children, they probably mistook it for the children’s book Lawn Boyby Gary Paulsen. (The Post found no documented case of this mix-up.)

Mandy Peterson, head of the Nebraska Association of School Librarians, said book purchases are often based on recommendations from the American Library Association: “We check those award lists the day they come out.” She said librarians often check the association’s suggestions against professional review sites like School Library Journal and Kirkus Reviews, which have awarded Lawn Boy high scores. Peterson says he doesn’t know of any librarian who has confused Evison’s book with Paulsen’s. But a few months ago, he noticed that many Internet commentators were negatively criticizing Paulsen’s book for its pedophilia.

Evison said that his novel, an exploration of the racial prejudice and the failures of late capitalism, is intended to adults. If schools want to offer the text, she said, they must limit access to older students.

“No one below their teens is ready for that book,” Evison said. “It has a lot of things for adults.”

“The novel Lawn Boy contains graphic depictions of sex between men and boys,” said falsely Tucker Carlson on his self-titled Fox News show in September, shortly after referring to Langton’s efforts to have the book banned. “Then why do they force it on children? Well, of course, to prepare them for the sexual exploitation”.

Parents across the country were paying attention.

Gay rights in debate? (EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV/File)



It is impossible to say precisely how each of the more than 30 adults who questioned Lawn Boy learned about the book. The Post tried to contact all the people who criticized it during a school board meeting or filed a formal complaint, also analyzing videos and school documents. Many did not respond.

Still, Burkman and Langton, and the news coverage of their activism, played an important role.

The Post was able to determine the source of concern from 12 complaints filed against Lawn Boy. In half the cases, parents said they became concerned because the book received “national attention” or by reading “national news reports.” Three of those parents specifically singled out Burkman’s or Langton’s activism. Three parents mentioned hearing about the book from politicians, one from a neighbor, and two parents, including Burkman, said their son had spontaneously pulled the text out.

Of the 38 speeches and parental challenges to Lawn Boy identified by The Post, at least nine include false claims that the novel depicts an encounter between a man and a boy.

Langton inspired Mary Ellen Cuzela, a 50-year-old mother and substitute teacher in the Katy Independent School District in Texas, to take out Lawn Boy from your public library. The book seemed “well written but… not suitable for minors.” Thus, he convinced his school district to permanently withdraw the novel in October 2021. The district did not respond to requests for comment.

“This is not about nullifying people or being insensitive to someone’s path in this life,” said Cuzela, who had never contested a title before. “It’s about removing material sexually explicit and vulgar of the schools”.

In North Carolina, Chad Slotta, a father of three, said he decided to challenge Lawn Boy in the Wake County public school system after reading about a nationwide campaign to remove the book. she bought and read Lawn Boywhich he found graphic and obscene.

“My wife and I heard these stories and were curious about what was happening in our children’s schools,” Slotta explains. (Wake County officials later decided don’t pick up the book).

Today Langton acknowledges that he was wrong about pedophilia. He said it’s “unfortunate … if there are other parents who have gone to school board meetings and repeated that particular misconception.”

But given the chance, he said, he would do it all over again. In exactly the same way.

In the first days after Burkman’s speech, when the video of his remarks racked up more than 30,000 views on TikTok and YouTube, Evison received a barrage of threats of death and messages calling him “pedophile”especially through Facebook. That didn’t bother him much, but the strangers who swore to sexually assault his daughters did. He put her accounts in private.

Evison he’s not sure he disagrees with all the criticisms of his book. “Too profane? I admit, well, who cares. My mother would wholeheartedly agree.”

But he defends the passages that show the sexual encounter between 10-year-old boys. That story, he says, marks a fundamental step in the protagonist’s process of coming out to his best friend Nick, who is racist and homophobic. Muñoz uses foul language to overcome a moment of extreme vulnerability, says Evison.

“I don’t think the effect was to glorify the experience,” he said of the sex scene.

It also questions the motives of some parents. He suspects that “they don’t like that a marginalized character, not white and not transgender try to feel comfortable and find your place in the culture. I think the ultimate goal of these people is to maintain the status quo, and the best way to do that is not to tell these stories.”

He is heartened by the fact that, according to The Post, most school districts have returned the book to their shelves.

He also noted that sales of Lawn Boy they’ve skyrocketed in the past year: The paperback has now sold 100 percent more than it did during its first print run in 2018.

