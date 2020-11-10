By-poll results 2020 live updates: by-elections were held for 58 assembly seats in 11 states, read who is going ahead from where …

By-poll Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of by-elections for 58 assembly seats in 11 states of the country started on Tuesday morning, in which BJP is leading in 17 seats in Madhya Pradesh while Congress is leading in nine seats. Also read – by poll results: BJP satisfied with its performance in West Bengal by-poll election | BJP thrives even after losing in Bengal, bells ring for Mamata

In the by-election for eight seats in Gujarat, the ruling BJP was leading in seven seats, while the Congress was leading in one.

At the same time, in the by-elections for seven assembly seats in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, BJP is ahead in five while Samajwadi Party on one and Independent on one.

The officials said that these seats were voted on November 3 and the counting of votes started at eight o’clock on Tuesday morning amidst tight security. He informed that the number of people at the counting venue has been limited and strict social distance is being strictly complied with.

A lot of parties are at stake in this election battle, especially in Madhya Pradesh where the existence of Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led BJP government will depend on these results.

By-elections have been held for 28 assembly seats in the state. At the same time, after this election the effective number of members of the Legislative Assembly will be 229 while the BJP currently has 107 MLAs and will have to win at least eight seats to retain its power.

Counting is also going on for the by-elections held in five seats of Manipur, one each in Haryana and Chhattisgarh, two seats each in Jharkhand-Karnataka-Nagaland-Odisha and Telangana.

According to the trends coming on the Election Commission website, BJP has won one seat in Manipur while it has an edge over two other seats. At the same time, Congress is leading in one seat and independents in one seat in the state.

In Jharkhand, BJP is ahead in one seat and Congress in second.

According to the trends in both the seats of Karnataka, BJP candidates are getting an edge.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal is leading in the elections held in two seats of Odisha.

Independents are leading in both the seats of Nagaland.

The Congress is ahead in the only seat in Chhattisgarh and the party is also leading in the only seat in Haryana. BJP is leading in Telangana.