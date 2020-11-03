By polls: NDA fire test, elections for 54 assembly seats in 10 states including UP-MP

By Elections for 54 seats: With the second phase of Bihar elections, voting for the by-elections was held for 54 assembly seats in 10 states in the country. This by-election is equally important not only for the ruling BJP but also for the opposition. By-elections in these seats are being considered as an ordeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What the public has to think about him in the second reign of the Prime Minister is likely to be clear from this by-election. Also Read – Josh Is High Elections: How did this encouragement .. Such a feeling of voting, watching the video, you will also say – Bhai Wah

Let me tell you that there are 63 vacancies in the entire country. Elections for 54 seats have been held today. Two seats are vacant in Manipur, to be voted on November 7. The date has not yet been announced for the remaining seven seats. Today, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of votes in 54 seats, where 28 seats are to be voted. Eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand. Voting took place in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana. Also Read – MP By Poll: voting continues on 28 assembly seats, will Shivraj’s government survive or will Kamal Nath return?

This by-election is a litmus test for the Modi government, because there are many crises on the country at this time. How satisfied is the public with the measures taken by the Modi government against the corona virus? What is the attitude of the general public on the stand of the Modi government regarding the India-China dispute, public opinion can be known on these things by this by-election. Also Read – Corona Virus in China: Is Corona returning to China, then so many cases surfaced

The economy has worsened during the Corona epidemic. Millions of people have got jobs. This is the reason that not only the ruling party but also the opposition is eagerly waiting for this election. The results of the election will be announced on 10 November along with the results of the Bihar election.

Elections are being held in these states today

– By-elections are being held in 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh, there is a direct competition between Congress and BJP.

Voting in seven assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, the decision of the fate of 88 candidates will be decided.

Voting in eight assembly seats in Gujarat.

Voting in two seats in Jharkhand.

Polling started at Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana at seven in the morning, which lasted till six in the evening.

Voting started for Marwahi seat of Chhattisgarh. Eight candidates, including the ruling party Congress and main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, are in the election reserved for the tribal class.

There are 31 candidates in the by-elections for two seats in Karnataka.

Polling was also held in Telangana, Odisha and Nagaland.