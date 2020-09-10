By showing the dream of marriage, a young man from a university student used to make a physical relation in the hotel, a rape case was registered

Gurugram: A student of BA First Year in the University had started studying with admission, but his friendship with a boy turned into an affair. The boyfriend showed the 18-year-old girl a dream of marriage and then the game of physical relationships started in hotels. The lover promised to marry the girl and also took money from him. But after some time, the girl also started to realize the reality and she started to believe that the young man she loves is cheating on her. Finally, this girl from Delhi reached the Gurugram police with a complaint of rape done in the name of marriage. Also Read – ‘AAP’ came out against demolition of slum in Delhi, said- As long as Kejriwal lives, it will not happen

According to the police, an 18-year-old student of a private university has alleged that a young man from Sarhaul village in Gurugram raped her several times with the promise of marriage. The police gave information about it on Thursday. The girl is a resident of Delhi and a BA first year student in a private university. Also Read – Action will be taken on all the schools that increase fees in Delhi, Kejriwal government decided

In her complaint, the student said, “Our friendship turned into an affair. We started meeting soon. In July 2020, he moved to a hotel on MG Road and had a physical relationship with me. Even after that, he made physical relations with me many times. ” The girl said that the young man had promised her marriage and took money from her for this. Also Read – Indian Railway’s big gift, ‘Kisan Rail’ started for Delhi from this state of South India, know everything from booking to timing

When the girl felt that the young man was cheating on her, she took shelter of Gurugram Police and registered a case of rape on Wednesday. Police has recorded the statement of the girl and her medical test was done. The police have started the investigation by registering a case under IPC sections and POSCO Act.