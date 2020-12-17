By tearing down copies of some laws, Kejriwal has shown ‘substandard drama’ and ‘unique hypocrisy’: Harsimrat Kaur

Chandigarh: Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of tearing down copies of agricultural laws and performing “substandard plays”. Harsimrat said that the Kejriwal government of Delhi was the first to notify one of the central government laws related to agriculture. Also Read – CM Kejriwal of Delhi also torn copy of agricultural law, asked – how much more will the government take?

On Thursday, a resolution was passed against three new agricultural laws of the Central Government in the Delhi Assembly, during which Kejriwal tore copies of the laws and said that he cannot cheat the farmers of the country.

Badal issued a statement here saying that the Chief Minister of Delhi was called a 'Dramebaaz' but this time he tore out copies of certain laws in the Assembly and performed "substandard drama" and showed "unique hypocrisy", in which One of them was notified on 23 November.

What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha… I hereby tear 3 farm laws in this assembly & appeal center not to become worst than Britishers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/zvc2Dx1w3E pic.twitter.com/rUOACIQwp3 – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

He asked Kejriwal to have ‘mercy’ on the farmers, adding that it was a surprise that the Chief Minister of Delhi suddenly remembered that the farmers were sitting in the open in the freezing cold and more than 20 of them had died. .

Badal said, “The Chief Minister of Delhi is shedding crocodile tears and trying to erase the spots that have been in his name after showing haste in notifying the agricultural laws on the instructions of the Central Government.” “The farmers know that Kejriwal and the AAP government have not given all support to their struggle and they are always dancing at the behest of the central government.”

