By way of-Elections: Congress made Purani the candidate from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, made up our minds names for 2 extra seats within the meeting

Bhopal: The Congress on Tuesday declared Rajnarayan Singh Purani as its candidate for the by-election to the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh to be hung on October 30. Except for this, the Congress on Tuesday additionally introduced the names of its applicants for the by-elections to be held in two different meeting seats of Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has now not but introduced its candidate for any seat for the by-elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh. On October 2, Congress had declared Nitendra Singh as its candidate from Prithvipur meeting seat.

On this means, the Congress has declared all its applicants for the by-elections to at least one Lok Sabha and 3 meeting seats in Madhya Pradesh. Polling for those seats will likely be hung on October 30 and the counting of votes will likely be hung on November 2.

Consistent with the record of 3 applicants launched via birthday party common secretary Mukul Wasnik, former state MLA Purni has been given price tag for the by-election to Khandwa Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh. This seat has fallen vacant because of the dying of BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, because of which a by-election is being hung on it.

Except for this, Congress has given its price tag to Kalpana Verma for the by-election to Raigaon (SC) meeting seat in Satna district, whilst Mahesh Patel has been nominated from Jobat (ST) in Alirajpur district. Verma had contested from Raigaon within the 2013 meeting elections, however he was once defeated. Patel is lately the Alirajpur District Congress President.

The by-elections are being held in Raigaon because of the dying of BJP MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri, whilst Jobat seat fell vacant after the dying of Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria. On October 2, Congress had declared Nitendra Singh as its candidate from Prithvipur meeting seat. Nitendra Singh is the son of Brijendra Singh Rathore. This seat has fallen vacant because of the dying of Brijendra Singh. The BJP has now not but introduced its candidate for any seat for the by-elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh.